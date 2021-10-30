Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    Watch: Lady Vols Rae Burrell, Jordan Walker Discuss Offseason Progress and Filling Rennia Davis' Void

    At the Lady Vols media day, returning players Rae Burrell and Jordan Walker discuss the team's offseason progress and how they plan to fill the hole left by Rennia Davis' departure
    Author:

    On Thursday, the Lady Vols held their 2021 media day, and in Kellie Harper's third season, the team is without star forward Rennia Davis, as the VFL left Rocky Top for the WNBA in the 2021 WNBA Draft. Kellie Harper touched on filling Davis' void and other offseason notes in the video above.

    In the videos below, senior Lady Vol Rae Burrell, who is expected to be one of the key pieces to the roster this season, and Jordan Walker, another retuning Lady Vol in her second season on Rocky Top, also talk about their own progress, evaluation of their teammates thus far in the offseason, filling Rennia Davis' void and more. 

    (Watch below)

