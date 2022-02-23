Watch: Legendary Voice of the Lady Vols Mickey Dearstone Shares Reason for Retirement, Memorable Pat Summit Stories

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Long time Voice of the Lady Vols, who has been calling Lady Vol games for 23 years, announced earlier this week that this season will be his last as a broadcast.

On Wednesday afternoon, Dearstone met with the media in a standup press conference setting to tell why he is deciding to retire along with many unforgettable stories about his time calling the Lady Vols.

"I can remember the time I got the stare," Dearstone said of a memorable moment with all-time great Lady Vol coach Pat Summit. "She always called me by my last name. I came in the arena one day from practice, and she [Pat Summit] was there at the table. I walked up, and she said 'What's up Dearstone?' And I said, 'Not much Summit, how are you?' She just paused and looked at me with a stare. And I just said, 'Sorry, it won't happen again.' And that's the one and only time I called her by her last name. I just thought it'd be funny since she called me by my last name, but she didn't see the humor in it. Most of the stories with Pat are about her taking the time to talk to people she didn't know, and it goes back to show the type of person she was."

Other stories from Dearstone regarding his time on Rocky Top as well as the reasoning for stepping down can be found in the video above.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.