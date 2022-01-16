Watch: Trio of Lady Vols Credit Relationship, Competitiveness in Dominant Win

Three Lady Vols met with the media after Tennessee's 26-point victory over Kentucky in the 'We Back Pat' game in which they lost star center Tamari Key to an ankle injury in the second quarter.

In her absence, Rae Burrell and Keyen Green played lights out off the bench, both scoring 14 and Burrell kicking down four threes.

Green, Burrell, and star junior guard Jordan Horston reacted to the win in the post-game press conference, which can be watched above.

Photo Credit: Tennessee Athletics