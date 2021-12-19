Watch: Trio of Lady Vols Meet With Media After Loss

The No. 7 Tennessee Lady Vols (9-1) fell to the No. 3 Stanford Cardinal (8-2) 74-63 in Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday.

The Lady Vols struggled to start the first half and allowed the Cardinal to have 26 points in the second quarter.

However, Tennessee opened the second half with a bang, outscoring Stanford 20-9 in the third quarter led by Alexus Dye's 12 third-quarter points.

It was not enough, though, as Stanford flexed their muscle yet again in the fourth quarter and eventually held off UT's comeback attempt.

Jordan Walker, Jordan Horston and Sara Puckett all addressed the media following the 74-63 loss.

While all were upset, they all touched on how this team will bounce back and, in the words of Jordan Horston, 'can beat anybody.'

Puckett said during the post-game availability, "This team comes together and pushes through adversity very well. We don't back down. I mean take tonight for example. We were down 20 and cut it to three. We have each other's backs. It raises our confidence."

Walker, Horston and Puckett all gave the Lady Vols life at times during the game, as each player had two threes against the Cardinal.

The entire players' post-game media availability from Tennessee-Stanford is in the video above.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.