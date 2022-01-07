Watch: Trio of Lady Vols Talk Impressive Win Over Aggies

The No. 7/8 Lady Vols knocked off the No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies with a dominant, 28-point victory in Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday night. After starting ice cold offensively, Rae Burrell changed the tide with a buzzer beater three-pointer to end the first quarter, and the Big Orange Women never looked back.

The Lady Vols led by 14 at half, 20 at the end of three, and 28 to close the game. The Aggies only scored a mere three points in the final frame.

Jordan Horston led the way for the Lady Vols, scoring a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Tamari Key also came up big for Tennessee in their first SEC win of 2022, setting a career-high block total with 11 against the Aggies. It marks the third time in her three-year career in orange and white that she has had a double digit block night. Key was one point away from a double-double.

In the Lady Vols previous game against Arkansas, Rae Burrell made her return to the court for the Lady Vols playing a limited number of minutes as she works her way back from injury. Against the Aggies, Rae Burrell scored nine points and had three boards in 17 minutes, making a few splash plays to get the team and crowd's energy up.

Burrell, Horston and Key all met with the local media following the blowout win, and their entire post-game availability is in the video above.

Photo Credit: Tennessee Athletics Communications

