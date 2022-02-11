Watch: Trio of Lady Vols Talk Playing 'Tennessee Basketball' After Win Over Mizzou

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– The Lady Vol trio of Jordan Horston, Tamari Key and Tess Darby met with the media after their performances in Tennessee's 14-point win over Mizzou.

Darby tied a career-high with four made threes against the Tigers, leading the Lady Vols in points from beyond the arc. Horston's 21 points and 13 rebounds led UT and allowed the junior to record her team-leading 11th double-double of the season.

Tamari Key bounced back after a couple of slow games to be a swat machine against Mizzou, totaling seven blocks on the night to improve her career total to 246, aunt he junior is now four blocks away from passing Sheila Frost for second in program history.

Darby, Horston and Key discussed their performances with the media following the game, also giving credit to Alexus Dye and others for their part in the bounce-back win.

In the win, Tamari Key noted that they simply played 'Tennessee basketball,' and that was all it took to secure a victory.

"For us a big focal point coming in was to realize we were okay. There were things people were saying but we had to feel good about ourselves and our coach. Just had to get back to what we do. And tonight we played Tennessee basketball."

The trio's entire post-game press conference is in the video above.

