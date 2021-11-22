Watch: Trio of Lady Vols Talk to Media Following Win Over No. 12 Texas

Jordan Walker, Jordan Horston and Tamari Key met with the media following the Lady Vols overtime win over Texas in Thompson-Boling Arena.

The full post-game availability for the players is in the video above.

Horston led the Lady Vols with 28 a career-high 28 points, but Key was the MVP in Tennessee's win.

Key recorded her second career triple-double with 10 points, 10 blocks and 18 rebounds. TK's triple-double makes her the first Lady Vol to record multiple triple-doubles while at UT.

