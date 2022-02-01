Watch: Trio of Lady Vols Talk Win, Playing as a Team After Defeating Arkansas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Following the Lady Vols' three-point overtime victory over Arkansas, three Tennessee players addressed the media during the post-game press conference.

Among those were two players who achieved a double-double in Jordan Horston and Sara Puckett. The freshman in Puckett record 10 points and 10 rebounds in the win, leading Jordan Horston to refuse to call her a freshman. The other player was Rae Burrell, who recorded a season-high 21 points against the Razorbacks, giving the Lady Vols six key points on two different three-point shots in crucial moments of the game.

"We went into the game already knowing that we had to bounce back," Horston said of the team's mindset heading into the game. "We couldn't sit and dwell on the past, because if we did that, then we would not have learned our lesson. I feel like everyone was locked in and brought great energy. We locked in towards the end, and got stops, made big shots, and Sara (Puckett) made some big plays, and I feel like we all just wanted this win. We got it, and I feel like this is good for us. We got some momentum, and now we've got to keep it going."

Burrell agreed with Horston in saying, "It was all about toughness and grit. Arkansas was playing tough, but we had to play tougher. It was the little things that brought us back. Every play mattered. We made smart decisions."

Burrell's, Horston's and Puckett's entire post-game media availability is in the video above.

