Tech Players Top 2022 Big 12 Baseball Awards List

The Texas Tech Red Raiders baseball team is well represented on the list of Big 12 baseball awards ahead of the Big 12 Tournament

The Big 12 baseball tournament starts on Wednesday. But before play begins, it's awards time.

Texas Tech Red Raiders' starting pitcher was selected as the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year for 2022 while catcher/first baseman Hudson White was named Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

The pair capped a long list of awards received by Red Raiders. At the end of the day, 12 Texas Tech baseball players earned 16 All-Big 12 awards.

Texas Tech Baseball Texas Tech Baseball Texas Tech Baseball

Birdsell posted a record of 8-3 while holding a 2.75 ERA over 72 innings, striking out 12 per nine innings. Opposing batters were held to a league-best .204 batting average while Birdsell ranked second in strikeouts with 96, ERA, and wins.

Birdsell joins Steven Gingery as the second Red Raider to win the award since 2017.

White batted .337 in league play with four home runs and 22 RBIs. He posted a .435 on-base percentage and a .528 slugging percentage for a .963 OPS in Big 12 play.

He is the sixth Red Raider freshman and the third since 2017 to win the award as he joins Josh Jung (2017) and Gabe Holt (2018). White is the first Red Raider catcher to earn Big 12 Freshman of the Year since Josh Bard in 1997.

Birdsell was also named to the All-Big 12 first team, and White was a second-team All-Big 12 pick and named to the Big 12 All-Freshman team.

Freshman Owen Washburn was named an honorable mention selection for Freshman of the Year, and named to the Big 12 All-Freshman team. White and Washburn were both unanimous selections to the All-Freshman team.

Texas Tech Baseball Texas Tech Baseball Texas Tech Baseball

The following selections are the complete list of Texas Tech award recipients:



Big 12 Pitcher of the Year: Brandon Birdsell

Big 12 Freshman of the Year: Hudson White



All-Big 12 First Team

IF: Jace Jung

SP: Brandon Birdsell



All-Big 12 Second Team

C: Hudson White

IF: Cole Stilwell

IF: Kurt Wilson

OF: Easton Murrell

SP: Andrew Morris



Big 12 Honorable Mention

RP: Derek Bridges

DH: Ty Coleman

IF: Parker Kelly

OF: Owen Washburn



Big 12 All-Freshman Team

RP: Mason Molina

OF: Owen Washburn*

C: Hudson White*

* - Unanimous selection

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here