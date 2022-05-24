Tech Players Top 2022 Big 12 Baseball Awards List

Skip to main content

Texas Tech's Hudson White, Brandon Birdsell Top 2022 Big 12 Baseball Awards List

The Texas Tech Red Raiders baseball team is well represented on the list of Big 12 baseball awards ahead of the Big 12 Tournament

The Big 12 baseball tournament starts on Wednesday. But before play begins, it's awards time.

Texas Tech Red Raiders' starting pitcher was selected as the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year for 2022 while catcher/first baseman Hudson White was named Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

The pair capped a long list of awards received by Red Raiders. At the end of the day, 12 Texas Tech baseball players earned 16 All-Big 12 awards.

Parker Kelly

Texas Tech Baseball

Jung

Texas Tech Baseball

jace jung texas tech baseball

Texas Tech Baseball

Birdsell posted a record of 8-3 while holding a 2.75 ERA over 72 innings, striking out 12 per nine innings. Opposing batters were held to a league-best .204 batting average while Birdsell ranked second in strikeouts with 96, ERA, and wins.

Birdsell joins Steven Gingery as the second Red Raider to win the award since 2017.

White batted .337 in league play with four home runs and 22 RBIs. He posted a .435 on-base percentage and a .528 slugging percentage for a .963 OPS in Big 12 play.

He is the sixth Red Raider freshman and the third since 2017 to win the award as he joins Josh Jung (2017) and Gabe Holt (2018). White is the first Red Raider catcher to earn Big 12 Freshman of the Year since Josh Bard in 1997.

Birdsell was also named to the All-Big 12 first team, and White was a second-team All-Big 12 pick and named to the Big 12 All-Freshman team.

Freshman Owen Washburn was named an honorable mention selection for Freshman of the Year, and named to the Big 12 All-Freshman team. White and Washburn were both unanimous selections to the All-Freshman team.

Untitled_1

Texas Tech Baseball

Untitled_1

Texas Tech Baseball

texas tech baseball

Texas Tech Baseball

The following selections are the complete list of Texas Tech award recipients:

Big 12 Pitcher of the Year: Brandon Birdsell
Big 12 Freshman of the Year: Hudson White

All-Big 12 First Team
IF: Jace Jung
SP: Brandon Birdsell

All-Big 12 Second Team
C: Hudson White
IF: Cole Stilwell
IF: Kurt Wilson
OF: Easton Murrell
SP: Andrew Morris

Big 12 Honorable Mention
RP: Derek Bridges
DH: Ty Coleman
IF: Parker Kelly
OF: Owen Washburn

Big 12 All-Freshman Team
RP: Mason Molina
OF: Owen Washburn*
C: Hudson White*
* - Unanimous selection

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

brandon birdsell hudson white
Baseball

Tech Players Top 2022 Big 12 Baseball Awards List

By Timm Hamm26 seconds ago
ludvig aberg ben hogan award
News

Red Raiders Golfer Wins Ben Hogan Award

By Timm Hamm2 hours ago
texas tech steve green
Basketball

Texas Tech Basketball Adds New Assistant to Adams' Staff

By Zach Dimmitt22 hours ago
Untitled_1
Baseball

Big 12 Tournament Preview: Can Texas Tech Claim Conference Title?

By Cole ThompsonMay 23, 2022
mito pereira texas tech golf
News

PGA Update: Texas Tech's Mito Pereira Double Bogeys Final Hole, Loses Championship

By Timm HammMay 22, 2022
Jonathan-Garibay-1
News

Lone Star: Texas Tech Kicker Jonathan Garibay on Cowboys 'Opportunity'

By Red Raider Review StaffMay 22, 2022
tiger woods pga championship
News

PGA Update: Texas Tech in News, Tiger Woods Out of Championship

By Timm HammMay 22, 2022
Untitled_1
Baseball

No. 5 Red Raiders Beat Sooners: Big 12 Tournament Next

By Timm HammMay 22, 2022
David Stone
Recruiting

Elite DL David Stone Making Texas Tech Visit

By Red Raider Review StaffMay 22, 2022