Texas Tech Red Raiders 2023 Football Commits
Ranks
2023 Commits: 20
|Player
|Position
|Height/Weight
|School
|Commitment Date
|Status
Jake Strong
QB
6-2, 200
Northwest (Justin, TX)
1/22/2022
Commit
L.J. Martin
RB
6-1, 207
Canutillo (El Paso, TX)
4/29/2022
Commit
Tyrone West
WR
6-1, 190
Humble (Humble, TX)
1/30/2022
Commit
Demarion Crest-Daniels
WR
6-3, 185
Parkland (El Paso, TX)
4/25/2022
Commit
Chris Palfreeman
WR
5-10, 160
All Saints Episcopal (Fort Worth, TX)
4/13/2022
Commit
Kaleb Smith
WR
6-0, 175
Reedy (Frisco, TX)
2/2/2022
Commit
Anquan Willis
ATH
6-0, 220
Rider (Wichita Falls, TX)
1/31/2022
Commit
Jmaury Davis
ATH
6-2, 190
Clarendon (Clarendon, TX)
2/14/2022
Commit
Marcus Ramon-Edwards
ATH
6-3, 200
Trinity Christian School (Lubbock, TX)
2/14/2022
Commit
Daniel Sill
OT
6-5, 255
A&M Consolidated (College Station, TX)
12/12/2021
Commit
Kaden Carr
IOL
6-5, 300
Canadian (Canadian, TX)
11/15/2021
Commit
Dylan Shaw
IOL
6-4, 300
Flour Bluff (Corpus Christi, TX)
4/23/2022
Commit
Calvin Simpson-Hunt
CB
6-0, 175
Waxahachie (Waxahachie, TX)
11/22/2021
Commit
Brendan Jordan
S
6-0, 185
Mansfield (Mansfield, TX)
2/13/2022
Commit
Chapman Lewis
S
6-1, 170
Centennial (Burleson, TX)
1/30/2022
Commit
John Curry
LB
6-2, 195
Coronado (Lubbock, TX)
11/29/2021
Commit
Isaiah Crawford
EDGE
6-4, 210
Post (Post, TX)
11/14/2021
Commit
Jayden Cofield
DL
6-3, 325
Manor (Manor, TX)
4/23/2022
Commit
Amier Washington
DL
6-2.5, 245
Little Cypres-Mauriceville (Orange, TX)
4/2/2022
Commit
Tre'Darius Brown
DL
6-4, 310
Natchitoches Central (Natchitoches, LA)
4/20/2022
Commit
Miquel Dingle Jr.
LB
6-1, 215
Byrnes (Duncan, SC)
6/21/21
Commit
