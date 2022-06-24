Skip to main content

Texas Tech Red Raiders 2023 Football Commits

Check back frequently with Red Raider Review for an updated list of Texas Tech football commits and signees.

National RankSEC RankSI99 Commits

TBD

TBD

TBD

Ranks

SI All-American

2023 Commits: 20

PlayerPositionHeight/WeightSchoolCommitment DateStatus

Jake Strong

QB

6-2, 200

Northwest (Justin, TX)

1/22/2022

Commit

L.J. Martin

RB

6-1, 207

Canutillo (El Paso, TX)

4/29/2022

Commit

Tyrone West

WR

6-1, 190

Humble (Humble, TX)

1/30/2022

Commit

Demarion Crest-Daniels

WR

6-3, 185

Parkland (El Paso, TX)

4/25/2022

Commit

Chris Palfreeman

WR

5-10, 160

All Saints Episcopal (Fort Worth, TX)

4/13/2022

Commit

Kaleb Smith

WR

6-0, 175

Reedy (Frisco, TX)

2/2/2022

Commit

Anquan Willis

ATH

6-0, 220

Rider (Wichita Falls, TX)

1/31/2022

Commit

Jmaury Davis

ATH

6-2, 190

Clarendon (Clarendon, TX)

2/14/2022

Commit

Marcus Ramon-Edwards

ATH

6-3, 200

Trinity Christian School (Lubbock, TX)

2/14/2022

Commit

Daniel Sill

OT

6-5, 255

A&M Consolidated (College Station, TX)

12/12/2021

Commit

Kaden Carr

IOL

6-5, 300

Canadian (Canadian, TX)

11/15/2021

Commit

Dylan Shaw

IOL

6-4, 300

Flour Bluff (Corpus Christi, TX)

4/23/2022

Commit

Calvin Simpson-Hunt

CB

6-0, 175

Waxahachie (Waxahachie, TX)

11/22/2021

Commit

Brendan Jordan

S

6-0, 185

Mansfield (Mansfield, TX)

2/13/2022

Commit

Chapman Lewis

S

6-1, 170

Centennial (Burleson, TX)

1/30/2022

Commit

John Curry

LB

6-2, 195

Coronado (Lubbock, TX)

11/29/2021

Commit

Isaiah Crawford

EDGE

6-4, 210

Post (Post, TX)

11/14/2021

Commit

Jayden Cofield

DL

6-3, 325

Manor (Manor, TX)

4/23/2022

Commit

Amier Washington

DL

6-2.5, 245

Little Cypres-Mauriceville (Orange, TX)

4/2/2022

Commit

Tre'Darius Brown

DL

6-4, 310

Natchitoches Central (Natchitoches, LA)

4/20/2022

Commit

 Miquel Dingle Jr.

LB

6-1, 215

Byrnes (Duncan, SC)

6/21/21

Commit

(Sorted by Position, * Denotes SI-99 Commit

