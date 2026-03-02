Texas Tech Baseball’s Seven-Game Winning Streak Ends in Loss to CSU Bakersfield

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech Red Raiders baseball saw its seven-game winning streak come to an abrupt halt on Sunday afternoon at Rip Griffin Park.

Even though they showcased dominance in the first two games of the weekend with run-rule victories, the Red Raiders fell by a score of 15-8 to the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

Red Raiders Faced a Mountain in Early Deficits

The loss moves Texas Tech to 7-4 on the season. On the other side, CSU Bakersfield improves to 5-7. Despite the setback, Texas Tech still claimed the series victory. Wondering how? Well, thanks to Friday’s 17-4 and Saturday’s 14-3 wins. The Red Raider offense remains a force, having now scored at least eight runs in eight consecutive games.

The defining challenge for Texas Tech on Sunday came early. It is because the CSU Bakersfield wasted no time jumping out to a 5-0 lead. Even before the Red Raiders recorded an out in the bottom of the first.

The Roadrunners didn’t stop there. By the third inning, Texas Tech had cut the deficit to 6-2. It was due to a leadoff home run from Robin Villeneuve and an RBI double from Logan Hughes. However, CSU Bakersfield kept piling on. Together, the team extended the lead to 10-2 in the fourth inning with a grand slam from Nick Mascaro. He had been struggling at the plate prior to the blast.

The Roadrunners added another big hit in the sixth when freshman Brendan Thompson crushed his first career home run. It was a three-run shot that pushed the advantage to 14-5. The early six-run deficits proved too tall a hill for the Red Raiders to climb.

Even in defeat, the Texas Tech offense continued to shine. Robin Villeneuve finished with two home runs and three hits. Meanwhile, Caden Ferraro contributed two hits. Those included his first home run as a Red Raider. Both homered in the fourth inning to bring the score to 10-4, giving the Red Raiders a glimmer of hope.

Ferraro also drew a seven-pitch, full-count walk in the seventh, keeping the rally alive. Freshman Linkin Garcia delivered a two-RBI single in the seventh. The athlete extended his season totals to 19 and 20 RBIs while maintaining a .400 batting average. He added another single in the ninth, refusing to let CSU Bakersfield coast to an easy win. Texas Tech’s lineup, as always, fought until the very end.

CSU Bakersfield’s bats were the story of the day, though. After managing just seven runs across the first two games of the weekend, the Roadrunners erupted for 15 on Sunday. Their six home runs and nine extra-base hits completely reversed their early struggles. They did it especially with Mascaro’s grand slam and Thompson’s three-run homer serving as the catalysts. Texas Tech’s pitching staff simply couldn’t contain the surge.

Closing Out the Weekend and Looking Ahead

CSU Bakersfield turned to reliever Jacob Gutierrez to finish the game, and he did not disappoint. Gutierrez threw 2.2 scoreless innings. That allowed just two hits and one walk. With that, he even extinguished a seventh-inning Red Raider threat with flyouts. And if that wasn't enough to impress the fans, he struck out Davis Rivers with the bases loaded in the ninth to seal the 15-8 win.

Despite missing out on a 7-0 home start and a sweep, the weekend was still a net positive for Texas Tech. The offense showed its consistency, scoring in bunches across all three games. The series win keeps the Red Raiders on a strong early-season trajectory as they wrap up non-conference play.

Texas Tech now looks ahead to Penn State, which will visit Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park for the final non-conference home series of the season. The first pitch for Friday’s opener is set for 6:30 p.m. The Red Raiders will aim to start a fresh streak. As they took the lessons from this high-scoring finale and prepared to turn them into momentum for the rest of the season.

Sunday’s 15-8 loss may have snapped the seven-game streak. However, Texas Tech’s offense continues to hum, the series victory is secure, and the Red Raiders remain one of the nation’s most explosive lineups. With Villeneuve, Ferraro, Garcia, and Hughes leading the charge, the program’s early-season promise is alive and well, and the hunt for the next winning streak is already on.

