Texas Tech vs. Iowa State Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Saturday, Feb. 28

The Iowa State Cyclones and Texas Tech Red Raiders are both two games back from the Arizona Wildcats for the top spot in the Big 12. There are only three games left, but both teams still have a chance to claim the regular season title. If nothing else, the final few games will have a huge impact on where they're seeded in the conference tournament.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this can't-miss matchup.

Texas Tech vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Texas Tech +9.5 (-110)

Iowa State -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Texas Tech +420

Iowa State -550

Total

OVER 145.5 (-115)

UNDER 145.5 (-105)

Texas Tech vs. Iowa State How to Watch

Date: Saturday, February 28

Game Time: 4:00 pm ET

Venue: Hilton Coliseum

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Texas Tech Record: 21-7 (11-4 in Big 12)

Iowa State Record: 24-4 (11-4 in Big 12)

Texas Tech vs. Iowa State Betting Trends

Texas Tech is 5-1 ATS in its last six games

The UNDER is 5-2 in Texas Tech's last seven games

Texas Tech is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games vs. Iowa State

Iowa State is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games

Iowa State has won 15 straight home games

Texas Tech vs. Iowa State Key Player to Watch

Christian Anderson, G - Texas Tech Red Raiders

With JT Toppin out for the season, Christian Anderson has to step up in a big way if the Red Raiders want to remain a national contender. He has done well in Texas Tech's first two games without their star forward, scoring a combined 52 points, 16 rebounds, and 17 assists against Kansas State and Cincinnati. Can he keep playing at that level against an extremely tough Iowa State team?

Texas Tech vs. Iowa State Prediction and Pick

I already wasn't high on this Texas Tech team, ranking 98th in defensive efficiency, but now with JT Toppin out for the reason, I'm officially selling all my stock. Let's not overrate their performances against far inferior opponents in their two most recent games. They can beat the likes of Kansas State and Cincinnati without Toppin, but hanging with Iowa State is a completely different ask.

Iowa State belongs in the conversation of one of the few truly elite teams, ranking 12th in effective field goal percentage and fourth in defensive efficiency. Not only are they one of the best shooting teams in college basketball, but the way they play defense and rebound they create several extra scoring chances throughout the game.

I'll lay the points on the Cyclones at home.

Pick: Iowa State -9.5 (-110)

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $100 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager . Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!