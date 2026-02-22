Atwell Drops 26 Points, Breaks Tech Three-Point Record in Victory Over K-State

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech guards Donovan Atwell and Christian Anderson combine for 47 points as Atwell becomes the program leader in single-season made threes.



With five different players finishing in double figures, leading the No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders (20-7,10-4 ) to a blowout victory 100-72 against the Kansas State Wildcats (11-16, 2-12) at United Supermarkets Arena Saturday afternoon.

“We were moving the ball well, doing a new thing, just punch and play, getting the motion going, pitch behinds, kick backs,” Atwell said during the post-game press conference. “My teammates found me in my spots, so it was a good night for sure.”



In Texas Tech’s first game without star forward JT Toppin. The Red Raiders broke out to a fast start in the first half, dropping 14 points through the first five minutes, led by senior guard Donovan Atwell, who bagged a team high 21 first half points on 7-9 shooting.



Atwell knocked down five first-half 3-pointers, surpassing 94 made threes on the season passing Cory Carr for the most made 3-pointers in a single season in program history.





“It's an honor, I feel like all glory to god for sure for putting me in this position to play the game I love every day,” said Atwell post-game when asked about setting the Texas Tech record for made three pointers in a season. “I'm just enjoying the ride.”

The Red Raiders kept their foot on the gas heading into the final 10 minutes on a 15-2 scoring run. This continued into the final minutes of the first half as Tech went 11/13 from the field.



On the defensive side of the floor, Tech contained the Wildcats’ energetic front-court duo of junior guard PJ Haggerty and senior guard Nate Johnson, who combined for 17 first-half points as Texas Tech entered the locker room up 49-35 going into halftime.

Coming out of halftime, Kansas State continued to battle as Haggerty began to come alive for the Wildcats. Tech would push the pedal to the floor as junior forward LeJuan Watts built off his six first-half points and racked up 13 points in the second half, finishing his afternoon with 19 points, his most in his last five games.



The Wildcats, however, continued to linger and cut into the Tech lead, knocking down multiple field goals entering the final 10 minutes of the game.

Heading into the final five minutes, sophomore guard Christian Anderson came alive.



The Big 12 leader in average points per game added to his first half total erupting 16 second half points to cap off his afternoon with 21 points.



He went 8-13 shooting while dishing out 9 assists as Tech went on a 12-2 run in the final two minutes cementing the Red Raiders third largest win off the season 100-72 over the Wildcats.





“Obviously played a very inspired K-state team who I think has some of the best guard play in our league, and very difficult to defend, just the way our team came together and played for each other says a lot about this group,” Texas Tech coach Grant McCasland said during his post-game press conference after the win. “We’ve got great players, we really do, and shooting is always a big part of it…What a fun game to be a part of, just because it's going to take everybody, and we are going to need everybody to be great.”

Today's win over Kansas State, Grant McCasland joins Bob Knight as the only coaches to record three straight seasons winning 20-plus to start their Tech careers. In combination, Tech’s performance answers many initial questions about what life without senior forward JT Toppin would be for the Red Raiders with five games left in conference play.

Toppin left during Tech’s 72-67 loss to Arizona State on Tuesday with a lower leg injury. The program announced Thursday that the reigning Big 12 player of the year sustained a torn ACL in his right knee, ending his season, leaving many questions about how, in a short period, Tech would adjust.

The Red Raiders protected the rim well, grabbing 40 rebounds as a collective off the glass, with 30 coming on the defensive side of the floor, and 34 points in the paint. Combined with sophomore forward Luke Bamgboye and freshman guard Jaylen Petty finishing in double figures, the first look at how the Red Raiders will operate without Toppin didn’t seem to skip a beat.

Texas Tech is now tied with No. 8 Kansas for fourth place in the Big 12, two games behind the top spot, with the Jayhawks losing to Tech’s next opponent, Cincinnati, 84-68 in Lawrence.

The Bearcats sophomore center, Moustapha Thiam, scored a career high 28 points, leading Cincinnati to its second win over a ranked opponent this season. Cincinnati went on a 20-8 scoring run to put the nail in the coffin for Kansas this afternoon.

The Red Raiders will host Cincinnati to cap off Tech’s final home stand on Tuesday evening in February Tuesday evening. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m. CST at United Markets Arena and on ESPN2.

