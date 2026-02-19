LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech basketball still has a lot to play for and they can overcome obstacles and hurdles to achieve success in the NCAA Tournament.

Not just Red Raiders fans but also prominent college basketball media members and analysts agree that to lose a guy like JT Toppin to a season-ending injury, who was a double-double machine and the team's heart, is devastating for the Red Raiders' hopes of making a deep NCAA tournament run.

"You can't replace, in February, a JT Toppin." @SethOnHoops outlines the impact of JT Toppin's season-ending injury for Texas Tech ✍️ pic.twitter.com/oYOv3xfmzH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 19, 2026

"Texas Tech's National Championship hopes have gone out the window with this injury."@MattNorlander reacts to JT Toppin missing the remainder of the season with a torn ACL. pic.twitter.com/uVLJfcrHhQ — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 18, 2026

Texas Tech (19-7), however, is still a top-15 team with a strong roster and a proven coaching staff built to overcome key injuries to key players during the season. As the old saying goes, "The outcome of games is determined on the court, not off it." While no one can assure the Red Raiders of winning the Big 12 or returning to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament this season, there remains a significant amount of basketball left to play.

Overcoming his injury and sustaining the same level of team success will not be an effortless, straightforward process or pathway to success, but here are some reasons why it will help Red Raider fans stay positive and hopeful for the rest of the season.

Head coach Grant McCasland has the best start of any coach in the history of the school for the Red Raiders basketball program. His defensive-first philosophy doesn't depend on a single superstar. Instead, it depends on "grittiness" and a method that makes it difficult for opponents to score.



He has won more than 20 games since becoming a head basketball coach at the Division I level, going on nine out of ten seasons, with the exception being the Covid-shortened season in which he led his North Texas team to the round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament. He has overcome adversity before, both in Lubbock and Denton, and he aims to lead his team to a successful conclusion this season.

With Toppin sidelined, Christian Anderson looks to elevate his playmaking to a new level. Anderson has become a player who could be drafted in the first round of the NBA draft. Anderson can create his own shots and move around the perimeter (he put up18 points in the recent ASU game), so his offensive output will only look to grow even though Toppin's absence takes away his main lob threat.

Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson (4) scores a three-point basket during the first half of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

LeJuan Watts is the most natural and likely person to take on a bigger role in Toppin’s absence. He is a physical hybrid who is 6'6" and can defend multiple spots and rebound. He helps fill the role that Toppin left open in terms of having a player find ways to get buckets in various and unique ways.

Texas Tech still has outside shooters in Donovan Atwell, who averages 12 and a half points a game, and Tyeree Bryan, who made three out of five three-point attempts against Oklahoma State, who are two deep range threats for the Red Raiders from beyond the arc. McCasland can use a "small ball" lineup that focuses on spacing and making a lot of three-pointers.

The Red Raiders still have length on their front court with Luke Bamgboye (6'11") and Marial Akuentok (6'11"). Even though they can't replace Toppin's 20 points per game, they both provide the defense with the height and rim protection it needs to stay strong on the back line. More than anyone else, Bamgboye is very fast and can cause problems in the paint. Despite their limited playing time this season, both players could step up and replace Toppin's minutes; expect them to see increasing playing time from here on out.

Texas Tech has already shown that it can play with anyone. Their recent overtime win at previously ranked No. 1 Arizona, along with wins over Duke on a neutral court and Houston in the United Supermarkets Arena, almost certainly will earn them a decent seed in the NCAA Tournament. Having proven themselves, they should earn a favorable seed, avoiding being underdogs in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Despite the challenges posed by the Big 12, this team has successfully navigated through the majority of its challenging conference schedule.

With a 9-4 record in conference play, the Red Raiders have shown the mental toughness they need to deal with being the "next man up" to finish conference play strong. As long as they win three of their next four games, they will be in excellent shape heading into the Big 12 conference tournament.

Texas Tech has one of the best defenses in the country. Even when a talented offensive player like Toppin is out of the lineup for the season, the defensive philosophy stays the same. Their defense will keep them in almost every game until the end, as long as they avoid any other major injuries this season.

Texas Tech's Jaylen Petty handles the ball against Colorado during a Big 12 Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, in United Supermarkets Arena. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Freshmen like Jaylen Petty and Akuentok, who haven't played much but could have big potential to step up and increase their playing time for the rest of the season. Toppin's absence opens up a spot in the mix where one of these young players could have a big "March" moment, like we've seen in past Tech tournament runs.

Lastly, the united spirit of the town of Lubbock, when something bad happens, or someone gets hurt, Texas Tech teams often get in the "us against the world" frame of mind. McCasland has led the team to a 12-1 record at home this season, with three home games still left on the schedule, so the mood at United Supermarkets Arena is sure to get really loud as fans rally behind the rest of the team.

Nothing is guaranteed, and the college basketball experts may end up being right about the impact of having Toppin out for the season. However, they may be wrong, and the optimistic, hopeful fans who support the Red Raiders and see all that Texas Tech can still accomplish on the basketball court may also be right.

