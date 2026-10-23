Biggest Questions Texas Tech Must Answer Against Kentucky

Fans will finally get their first look at Texas Tech basketball when they take on No. 23 Kentucky in an exhibition match prior to the beginning of the regular season.

The Red Raiders have built quite an impressive roster this offseason; however, they leave many questions unanswered ahead of Friday’s exhibition.

Can Texas Tech Rebound Without Frontcourt Pieces?

Texas Tech's JT Toppin listens in the huddle during a timeout in a Big 12 Conference men's basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, in United Supermarkets Arena. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Two of the most important pieces to Texas Tech’s frontcourt will likely be out against the Wildcats, giving the Red Raiders a major disadvantage on the boards heading into the exhibition matchup.

With JT Toppin still down from the ACL injury he sustained last season, and Jamichael Stillwell still awaiting clearance regarding his eligibility, Texas Tech will need to find other ways to win inside. Rebounding and an interior defensive presence will be vitally important against a Kentucky team that is hungry to get back to vintage Wildcat basketball this season.

This exhibition matchup will give Grant McCasland a valuable opportunity to see how this team matches up with Kentucky’s height in the frontcourt. Seven-footer Malachi Moreno will be a tough matchup for the Red Raiders, and someone will need to take on the defensive assignment.

How Good Can the New Backcourt Be?

Texas Tech's Cruz Davis goes through a drill during basketball practice, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, in United Supermarkets Arena. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Whenever a team brings in two backcourt players who were heavily relied on to score with their previous teams, there can be challenges in balancing scoring opportunities and sharing the basketball. Finding a good balance will be important for this team as they approach the beginning of the season.

Hoftra transfer Cruz Davis and former UNLV guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn both averaged over 20 points per game last season, giving Tech two highly proven scorers to choose from up top. However, they will need to turn their individual scoring success into a productive partnership in the backcourt.

McCasland and Co. face the challenge of distributing scoring opportunities among various options while maximizing each player's strengths.

Can We See The Darrion Williams of Old?

Texas Tech's Donovan Atwell (12) and Darrion Williams look on during basketball practice, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, in United Supermarkets Arena. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Darrion Williams is back at Texas Tech, and this time around, things may look a bit different. Two seasons ago, Williams was a crucial part of the Red Raiders offense, and while he may still be involved heavily in the offensive plans, it looks like he could be in store for a different role.

His experience inside the program is inherently valuable, as he brings needed familiarity in a time with so many new pieces on the roster. With two new guards more than capable of carrying the offensive load, along with arguably the best shooter in the country in Donovan Atwell , Williams' exact role on this team remains unclear.

Oct 20, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Texas Tech player Darrion Williams interviews during the Big 12 Media Days event at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams has proven he can be a reliable contributor, both at Texas Tech and NC State last season. His biggest value for this team may come from being able to make an impact without the ball always in his hands. His versatility could make him an important flex piece in the frontcourt, and having elite scoring options up top could allow him to operate more effectively by taking advantage of the attention directed towards Davis and Gibbs-Lawhorn.

Friday’s exhibition will provide fans with a promising glimpse into what to expect from Red Raiders basketball moving forward.

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