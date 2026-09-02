Brewers vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 2

The Milwaukee Brewers continue their four-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Wednesday night.

The Cubs got a blowout 17-3 win in the series opener before the Brewers bounced back with a 9-4 victory last night.

Chicago has now lost five of its last seven games, with Milwaukee winning five of seven.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Brewers vs. Cubs on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Brewers vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Brewers -1.5 (+105)

Cubs +1.5 (-126)

Moneyline

Brewers -162

Cubs +134

Total

8.5 (Over -101/Under -119)

Brewers vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers

Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (14-5, 1.73 ERA)

Cubs: David Peterson (7-7, 5.11 ERA)

Jacob Misiorowski kept chugging along last time out, allowing two runs on two hits with six strikeouts in six innings against the Mets.

David Peterson has settled in for the Cubs, allowing two runs in each of his last two outings.

Brewers vs. Cubs How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 2

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Wrigley Field

How to Watch (TV): BREW, MARQ, MLBN

Brewers record: 86-53

Cubs record: 78-61

Brewers vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets

Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet

William Contreras OVER 1.5 Bases (+115)

William Contreras has been hot for a few weeks now, going 23 for 56 (.411) with two home runs and seven doubles in his last 14 games. He has had OVER 1.5 bases in 10 of those contests, including each of his last four.

Contreras is 3 for 7 with three doubles so far in this series, and is batting .281 vs. LHP on the season.

Brewers vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

I’m surprised that the Brewers aren’t bigger favorites with Jacob Misiorowski on the mound. He’s routinely gone at least six innings with three or fewer runs allowed, and has allowed just one run on five hits in 12 innings against the Cubs this season.

David Peterson has been decent for the Cubs, and had 5.2 two-run innings against Milwaukee in June, but Chicago’s shown little consistency in recent weeks.

The Brewers have a good chance to build on last night’s 9-4 win to secure at least a split in their four-game set at Wrigley Field.

Pick: Brewers -162

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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