Can the Red Raiders Still Make Noise in March Amid 3-Game Losing Streak?

Texas Tech has been on the decline over the past three games. After a Big 12 tournament loss that left many fans disappointed, the Red Raiders have now dropped three straight, and doubts are creeping in about how far this team can realistically run in the NCAA tournament and how much fight they have left.

As mentioned, Tech's last three performances left a lot to be desired. Putting up a weak 53 points against Iowa State, their chances in the big bracket are looking slim. As other teams around the country are heating up come tournament time, Tech seems to be fizzling out—a terrible sign for Red Raider fans.

The Inconsistency Problem

When we look back at the last three losses, inconsistency has been the biggest area of concern. There hasn't been one major issue looming over all three defeats. In the loss to TCU, turnovers were a major problem as Tech coughed it up 15 times while also getting outrebounded 39-25.

In the BYU road loss, they cleaned up the turnovers a bit, limiting them to nine, but again got outrebounded and were unable to force turnovers against the Cougars, who only gave the ball up three times all night. For BYU, I can give grace—they're a good team and it's a tough road environment to go in and win.

That brings us to the third loss in the Big 12 tournament against Iowa State. The problem in that one was simple: a 53-point performance on 33.9% shooting from the field and an all-around abysmal showing that left a lot to be desired. They were outrebounded and just plain outplayed.

Anderson Must Step Up

Christian Anderson, the guy who is supposed to be carrying the load for this team, only managed 10 points, three assists, and one rebound on 40% shooting. That's not the kind of performance you need from a focal point and one of the best point guards in the country. For Tech to make a big run in March, Anderson will need to excel—and excel higher and greater than he ever has. He's the type of player who can have a Walter Clayton Jr.-type tournament run. He can be that player for the Red Raiders, and I promise you the fans believe it as well.

While there's not one major area to point to and blame these losses on, Tech will need to find consistency and get hot somehow before they get knocked out early in the bracket. What they need now is an easy draw for the Round of 64, or it could be early packing for a team going into the tournament this cold. Three consecutive losses is not the kind of baggage you want to carry into March, especially if they draw a difficult opponent.

March Magic Requires Role Players to Shine

In March, players all over your roster have to step up, and your team must get hot. I understand the loss of JT Toppin is a major one, but we've seen this Texas Tech team beat quality opponents without him. I have no doubt that this team is capable of great things within the bracket—it's just a matter of timing and who can show up on any given night.

When Texas Tech shooters like Donovan Atwell and Jaylen Petty are on, they can beat anyone in the country. When they aren't as hot, they're in danger of losing to anyone as well, and that is the curse that comes with this Red Raider basketball team.

The silver lining, however, is that those are the kinds of teams that win in March. The teams that are a bit volatile are indeed the teams that can get hot and make a run deep in the tournament.

The Volatility Factor

Even other role players like LeJuan Watts and Luke Bamgboye can get hot on any given night. I recall Watts putting up 36 points on 92.3% shooting and a 100.9% true shooting percentage on a random Tuesday night this past December.

All that to say that each player on this roster is volatile, which means that each player on this roster can get hot at the right moment, and if that happens, Texas Tech is among the best and hardest teams in the country to beat.

Christian Anderson will have to pull more than his share of this team's points, and that is the reality. As unfortunate as it is to lose three in a row, they can't be hungover because the bracket doesn't allow you to be. They have to be ready to go, get hot in Round 1, and carry that flame deep into March.

Stay up to date on Texas Tech Athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI and follow us on Twitter .

More From Texas Tech on SI