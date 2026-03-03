Texas Tech's Home Finale vs. TCU: What the Red Raiders Need to Win

With one final home game to play, Texas Tech takes on the Horned Frogs in their home finale, a game that could be sneakier than expected. TCU is not a team to take lightly despite their 19-10 record.

With their NCAA tournament seeding position on the line, the Red Raiders must come in and play focused, branded basketball and control this game from start to finish. They need to tally another win in Big 12 play, not only for seeding purposes but to gain momentum heading into their regular season finale against BYU.

But I can't be hypocritical. If I'm going to suggest that Texas Tech focuses on one game at a time, then I must too. So what needs to go right for the Red Raiders tonight to protect home court?

Win the Turnover Battle

First, they have to limit turnovers and win the turnover battle. We saw a 16-turnover performance against Arizona State that was ultimately the death blow in that road loss. Looking back at the UCF road loss, Texas Tech committed 13 turnovers and lost the battle by 7, which played a major factor in falling to Central Florida.

Against TCU, ball security is paramount. The Red Raiders cannot beat themselves with careless mistakes.

Utilize the Depth

Another area of focus is depth. With JT Toppin out, Texas Tech has had players step up big time in his absence. Josiah Moseley and Luke Bamgboye have filled that spot nicely and played meaningful minutes for the Red Raiders. This means the coaching staff has to work the rotation well and allow everyone to contribute.

On the road against Iowa State, Tech had six players score in double digits, making everyone on the floor a legitimate threat and the offense that much more dangerous. As good as Christian Anderson is, you just can't force or allow him to carry the entire scoring load on his back. If they can spread the work out and get multiple players in double figures, this game should play out exactly how they want it to.

Let the Game Come to Them

Texas Tech needs to just let the game come to them. This game is expected to be a home win, and they need to get out of their own heads, keep their foot on the gas, and continue the momentum they've gained from their recent wins. Keep steady pressure throughout, and do not allow TCU to make this competitive.

The Red Raiders have proven they can win without Toppin. Now they need to prove they can close out the regular season strong at home and set themselves up for a strong finish heading into the postseason.

