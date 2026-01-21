No. 12 Texas Tech walked into Waco on Tuesday night and turned Foster Pavilion into its personal shooting gym.

Behind one of the most explosive perimeter performances the Big 12 has ever seen, the Red Raiders cruised to a commanding 92–73 road win over Baylor.

Texas Tech’s Record-Setting Three-Point Barrage

The Red Raiders knocked down 17 three-pointers, tying a program record that they have now reached three times this season. Even more remarkable was the first half. That's when Tech buried 14 threes to set a new Big 12 record for three-pointers made in a single half. It broke the previous league mark of 12.

Texas Tech finished the game shooting 63.0 percent from deep, going 17-for-27 overall. The opening half alone bordered on unreal, as the Red Raiders connected on 14 of 19 attempts for a staggering 73.7 percent.

Christian Anderson delivered one of the finest performances of his career. He led all scorers with 26 points while drilling a career-high eight three-pointers on just 10 attempts. His eight made threes tied for the second-most in Texas Tech history, trailing only Stan Bonewitz’s nine against Kansas in 2009.

Donovan Atwell was just as lethal. He poured in 21 points and knocked down seven three-pointers, all of them coming in the first half. Anderson and Atwell combined for 13 threes before halftime, completely overwhelming Baylor’s defense and flipping the game out of reach early. Atwell finished 7-for-10 from long range, just one make shy of his career high.

The Red Raiders opened the game with a three-pointer on their first possession and jumped out to a quick 12–4 lead. The shooting surge continued as the margin stretched to 25–10, and a buzzer-beating three closed the first half with Tech firmly in control at 55–36.

The dominance carried into the second half, with the lead growing to as many as 30 points. The win extended Texas Tech’s winning streak to four games and improved the Red Raiders to 2–1 in Big 12 road play.

What the Win Means and What Comes Next

As Baylor adjusted defensively to chase shooters off the arc, JT Toppin made his presence felt inside. Toppin scored 13 of his 22 points after halftime, recording his 10th 20-point game of the season and the 30th of his career. His streak of seven straight double-doubles ended, however, as he finished with four rebounds.

LeJuan Watts reached a major career milestone. Entering the game with 996 points, Watts scored 13 to surpass the 1,000-point mark, while also adding seven rebounds and a team-high three steals. He shot 4-for-6 from the field and 5-of-6 at the free-throw line in a steady, veteran performance.

The victory extended Texas Tech’s winning streak over Baylor to four games and pushed the Red Raiders’ all-time series lead to 86–65. It also reinforced Tech’s identity as the Big 12’s most dangerous shooting team. It is because the Red Raiders now lead the conference with 11.4 made three-pointers per game and have hit double-digit threes in 14 of 19 contests.

Texas Tech now heads back to Lubbock for a massive showdown against No. 6 Houston on Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena. The weekend will feature ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm. This will make its first on-campus stop of the season and its first visit to Lubbock since 2018.

