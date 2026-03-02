LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Red Raiders (22-7,12-4) crack the top 10 of the Associated Press Men’s Basketball Top 25 coming in at No. 10 in this week's rankings. Texas Tech cracked the top 10 first the second time this season since Week 1 after defeating then No.4 Iowa State 82-73 to hand the Cyclones their first loss of the season in Ames.Texas Tech becomes the fifth team in poll history to win multiple road games against top 5 ranked opponents in the same month since Oregon in 2022 with the win in Ames.

Tech pulled out a gritty win at Hilton Coliseum over the weekend. The Red Raiders withstand multiple Iowa State runs with five different players in foul trouble. Texas Tech Head Coach Grant McCasland leaned on his depth with six different players finishing in double figures. Led by senior guard Donovan Atwell who scored 18 points, and sophomore guard Christian Anderson who put up 14 helped Texas Tech pull off the upset and jump up six spots in this week's poll.

The Red Raiders also finished in 10th in the USA Today Coaches Poll , while rising to 13th in the NCAA Net rankings , and 13th in the KenPom rankings this week. Tech currently sits tied with Houston for second place in the Big 12 with two conference games left until the conference tournament starting March 10th.



Texas Tech will host TCU (19-10, 9-7) tomorrow for a final home stand on Senior Night at United Markets Arena. The Horned Frogs head to Lubbock in the middle of a three game winning streak finishing February 6-2 looking to pull away from other teams on the bubble before the NCAA tournament. TCU will look to add another signature win to its tournament resume Tuesday night.

Tech will cap off the regular season with a road trip to Provo to take on BYU (20-9, 8-8) who sit just behind TCU in 8th in the Big 12. With March here in full swing Tech will look to close out the season boasting one of the best resumes heading into tournament season.

The Red Raiders have a top 6th strength of schedule according to KenPom , with a majority of bracketology predictions having Texas Tech as the fourth seed in the South. Boasting one of the most impressive resumes across the country coming out of a rollercoaster February. From knocking off two top five ranked teams on the road, to losing reigning Big 12 Player of Year JT Toppin for the season. McCasland's side has withered everything thrown at them coming into March in very high form.

No.10 Texas Tech will take on TCU Tuesday night at 6:00 pm CST at United Markets Arena on FSI.

