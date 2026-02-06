How to Watch No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders Basketball at West Virginia Mountaineers

The No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders haven't had the best luck on the court in recent times, falling to an unranked UCF Knights team by eight points and then to the No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks Monday night on a pair of late three-pointers.

But now comes the chance for the team to redeem themselves in the form of a road trip against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Sunday at 12:00 PM.

The Mountaineers come into the contest just behind the Red Raiders in the conference standings, a 5-4 record in 2026 so far.

Red Raiders vs. Mountaineers

Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson (4) drives against UCF Knights guard Chris Johnson (22) during the first half at Addition Financial Arena. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Junior forward JT Toppin continues to lead Tech on the hardwood, as the reigning Big 12 Player of the Year has averaged a double-double up to this point in the year with 21.8 points and 10.6 rebounds, though Monday's loss at Kansas only saw him put up 10 points and six rebounds.

The Kansas game also saw junior forward LeJuan Watts step into the limelight and take some leadership on the floor, leading the team with 19 points and 12 rebounds for his own double-double, his third of the season and second in conference play.

Aside from their recent loss to the Baylor Bears, the West Virginia Mountaineers' defeats against Big 12 opponents have all come against top 10 teams, their first loss coming against No. 3 Iowa State 80-59 in their conference opener, and later falling to the No. 7 Houston Cougars and No. 1 Arizona Wildcats by an average of 32 points.

The game against West Virginia and the following matchup against the Colorado Buffaloes should serve as a refresher for the No. 13-ranked Red Raiders, who will then themselves be pitted face-to-face with the undefeated Arizona Wildcats next Saturday on Valentines Day.

How To Watch the Action

Who: Texas Tech Red Raiders 16-6 (6-3 in Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers 14-8 (5-4 in Big 12)

Texas Tech Red Raiders 16-6 (6-3 in Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers 14-8 (5-4 in Big 12) When: Sunday, February 8 at 12:00 p.m. CT

Sunday, February 8 at 12:00 p.m. CT Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia TV/Streaming: FOX

FOX Radio: 950 AM/95.7 FM, Texas Tech Sports Network

Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland crouches on the sideline during a Big 12 Conference men's basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in United Supermarkets Arena. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Coaches

Grant McCasland, Texas Tech: McCasland is currently in his third season as the Texas Tech men's basketball head coach, fresh off of a trip to the Elite Eight during the 2025 NCAA Tournament with a 28-9 season record. Before moving to Lubbock, McCasland spent six years in Denton with the North Texas Mean Green, leading them to an NIT Championship during his final year with the program in 2023.

Ross Hodge, West Virginia: Who replaced McCasland as the North Texas head coach after his departure? Hodge did, and he is now in his first year with the Mountaineers after a 46-24 record over two seasons with the Mean Green that saw them reach the NIT Semifinals last year. Hodge was also an assistant coach under McCasland while they were both at Arkansas State.

