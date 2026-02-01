Where Texas Tech Stands after a Tough Road Loss

Here now is a look at Texas Tech's resume after their road loss to UCF.

NET: 17

T-Rank (barttorvik): 19

KenPom: 21

BPI (ESPN): 21

Evan Miya: 16

TeamRankings: 20

Quad-1-Record: 4–5

Quad-2-Record: 4–0

Quad-3-Record: 4–0

Quad-4-Record: 4–0

Home Record: 11-0

Away Record: 2-3

Neutral Court Record: 3-2

Record against top 20 NET-ranked teams: 2-3

Record against top 50 NET-ranked teams: 3-5

Record against top 75 NET-ranked teams: 7-5

Here now is where Texas Tech is projected in the NCAA Tournament among notable Bracketologists.

CBS Sports: No. 4 seed in the East Region

ESPN: No. 4 seed in the West Region

USA Today: No. 3 seed in the West Region

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are one of the best 20 collegiate basketball teams this season. They are currently ranked No. 11 in the AP Top 25 and are still in the running for a possible Big 12 title, even after losing their second conference game. This is Grant McCasland's third season as head coach, and he is attempting to lead Texas Tech to back-to-back Elite Eight appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

The Red Raiders have a record of 16–5 overall and 6–2 in Big 12 play. They recently lost on the road against UCF, ending a five-game winning streak. They are still tied for third place in the very competitive Big 12 conference, behind the unbeaten Arizona Wildcats and the Houston Cougars. Depending on how this week goes, when they play Kansas at home and then go on the road against West Virginia, the Red Raiders can be projected solidly as a No. 4 seed or even a No. 3 seed for the NCAA Tournament.

The Red Raiders face a tough stretch of games in February that will determine their seeding for the NCAA Tournament as well as their seeding for the Big 12 tournament. Their upcoming schedule includes four games that consist of two road games and two games against teams ranked in the top 15.

• Feb 2 vs. No. 14 Kansas: A top 15-ranked showdown on "Big Monday" at the United Supermarkets Arena.



• Feb 8 at West Virginia, which is a very winnable game but not a guaranteed win.



• Feb 11 vs. Colorado, possibly the most winnable game of this four-game stretch.



• Feb 14 at No. 1 Arizona in a potential battle for the top spot in the Big 12 conference.

These are the most significant games for the rest of the scheduled regular season.

Kansas, after being upset on the road against West Virginia, has won five straight games, including wins over Iowa State and BYU and two road wins. The Jayhawks and Red Raiders have overall records of 16-5 and 6-2 in conference play, so this game has huge ramifications for both teams.

Texas Tech goes on the road against the No. 1-ranked team in the country. This game is a must-win for the Red Raiders to possibly capture the Big 12 conference title, as Arizona is currently undefeated. The game will be a difficult challenge for Texas Tech, but the Red Raiders can defeat the Wildcats.

This will be another tough road game as Texas Tech goes and plays second-place Iowa State, which is possibly another must-win to win the conference.

This is a rematch, as Texas Tech emerged victorious in their first game against BYU a few weeks ago. This game will be more difficult but the Red Raiders have already proven that they can defeat the Cougars.

