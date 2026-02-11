How to Watch No. 16 Texas Tech Men's Basketball Against the Colorado Buffaloes

The Texas Tech Red Raiders men's basketball team were able to make a return to the win column following a two-game skid with a win on the road over the West Virginia Mountaineers Sunday afternoon.

The conference slate continues on for the Red Raiders as they trend towards the NCAA Tournament, and they turn their attention now to the Colorado Buffaloes, who are struggling to keep their head above the water in the 2025-26 season.

While the Red Raiders sit at 7-3 in conference play and top five in the Big 12, the Buffaloes sit 4-7 against their conference foes, and 14-10 overall in the season.

Texas Tech Hosts Colorado

Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Grant McCasland talks to his team during a timeout during the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Hope Coliseum. | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Before their back-to-back losses in conference play, the Red Raiders were winners of five straight games, which included victories over the No. 11 BYU Cougars and the No. 6 Houston Cougars.

Colorado has not been as fortunate in the campaign up to this point. After winning their first eight games of the year, the foundation began to crack once conference play began, and after defeating Arizona State and Utah to begin Big 12 action, the Buffs would drop their next six games, before alternating wins and losses in their next three games against TCU, Baylor, and Arizona State.

On-Court Leaders

Colorado Buffaloes guard Isaiah Johnson (2) controls the ball against Baylor Bears guard Isaac Williams (10) during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Colorado is led in points per game by freshman guard Isaiah Johnson with 16.3 points. The Los Angeles native has scored in double digits every game since mid-December and has shot nearly 40 percent from beyond the arc and 82 percent from the free throw line.

Bangot Dak leads the Buffs with 6.8 rebounds, and guard Barrington Hargress averages a team-high 4.4 assists per game.

For Tech, JT Toppin continues to pace the Red Raiders in points and boards, averaging a double-double with 21.8 points and 10.5 rebounds, while Christian Anderson leads Texas Tech with 7.7 assists.

How To Watch the Action

Who: Texas Tech Red Raiders 17-6 (7-3 in Big 12) vs. Colorado Buffaloes14-10 (4-7 in Big 12)

Texas Tech Red Raiders 17-6 (7-3 in Big 12) vs. Colorado Buffaloes14-10 (4-7 in Big 12) When: Wednesday, February 11, at 7:00 PM

Wednesday, February 11, at 7:00 PM Where: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX

United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX TV/Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: 950 AM/95.7 FM, Texas Tech Sports Network

The Coaches

Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Grant McCasland answers questions from the media after defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers at Hope Coliseum. | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Grant McCasland, Texas Tech: McCasland is currently in his third season as the Texas Tech men's basketball head coach, fresh off of a trip to the Elite Eight during the 2025 NCAA Tournament with a 28-9 season record. Before moving to Lubbock, McCasland spent six years in Denton with the North Texas Mean Green, leading them to an NIT Championship during his final year with the program in 2023.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at the CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Tad Boyle, Colorado Buffaloes: Boyle is in the midst of his 15th season in Boulder, having held the title of head coach with the team since the 2010 season. Before joining Colorado, he spent five seasons as the head coach with the Northern Colorado Bears from 2006 to 2010. Since taking over Colorado, Boyle has led the team to a 325-214 record with six NCAA Tournament berths during his tenure.

