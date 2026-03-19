How to Watch No. 5 Texas Tech's Round of 64 Game Vs. Akron

The time has finally come. A time of nerve-racking play on the court and anxiously filling out brackets in hopes of finally making getting the first perfect one.

March Madness has arrived, and the No. 5 Texas Tech Red Raiders are in the running for a national championship, even if they are down one of their star players.

And after their 22-10 regular season that saw them end on a three-game losing skid, the Red Raiders now get to shift their focus to what really matters and what they've really been working towards: a national championship.

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Akron Zips, Round of 64

Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson (4) dribbles the ball while being defended by BYU Cougars forward Keba Keita (13) during the second half at Marriott Center. | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

The Red Raiders come into the contest led on the floor by sophomore guard Christian Anderson, who paces the team with 18.9 points and 7.6 assists (third in the country).

Anderson has taken the reins as leader ever since junior forward JT Toppin suffered a season-ending torn ACL in the loss to Arizona State last month, and even Anderson himself has seemed to escape any further injury after slipping on the court during Tech's loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament this past Thursday.

Akron comes into the tournament with a 29-5 overall record, second in the conference only to the Miami (OH) Redhawks, who had a perfect regular season.

Senior guard Tavari Johnson paces the points average for the Zips, putting up 20.1 points per game, including an average of 19.3 throughout the MAC Tournament, which resulted in Akron besting Toledo 79-76 in the championship final.

How To Watch the Action

Who: No. 5 Texas Tech Red Raiders 22-10 (7-3 Big 12) vs. No. 12 Akron Zips 29-5 (17-1 MAC)

No. 5 Texas Tech Red Raiders 22-10 (7-3 Big 12) vs. No. 12 Akron Zips 29-5 (17-1 MAC) When: Friday, March 20 at 11:40 AM

Friday, March 20 at 11:40 AM Where: Benchmark International Arena, Tampa, FL

Benchmark International Arena, Tampa, FL TV/Streaming: truTV

truTV Radio: 950 AM/95.7 FM, Texas Tech Sports Network

Meet the Coaches

Texas Tech Red Raiders men's basketball head coach Grant McCasland reacts after a score against Iowa State | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Grant McCasland, Texas Tech: McCasland is currently in his third season as the Texas Tech men's basketball head coach, fresh off of a trip to the Elite Eight during the 2025 NCAA Tournament with a 28-9 season record. Before moving to Lubbock, McCasland spent six years in Denton with the North Texas Mean Green, leading them to an NIT Championship during his final year with the program in 2023.

Akron Zips head coach John Groce looks on during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

John Groce, Akron: Groce has commanded the Zips' basketball team since the 2017 season, leading the team to their third straight NCAA Tournament and MAC Conference championship in the 2025-26 season. Groce was the head coach for the Illinois Fighting Illini from 2012 to 2017 and was with the Ohio Bobcats as their head coach from 2008 to 2012.