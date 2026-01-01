College Football Playoff Odds: Miami Skyrockets to Win National Championship After Upset vs. Ohio State
Remember when there was a real debate about whether or not the Miami Hurricanes should be in the College Football Playoff?
That looks extremely foolish now, as Carson Beck and company have advanced to the semifinals, knocking off No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 2 Ohio State in the process. Miami pulled off a double-digit win over the No. 2-seeded Buckeyes, who had only lost one game (the Big Ten title game) in the 2025 season.
Miami's defense was terrific once again, getting out to an early 14-0 lead to hang on for a 24-14 win, ending Ohio State's quest for back-to-back national championships.
The Buckeyes entered the College Football Playoff as the favorite to win it all, so Miami's win has caused a massive shakeup in the latest odds.
College Football National Championship Odds
All odds listed are via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Indiana: +260
- Georgia: +320
- Miami: +460
- Oregon: +500
- Texas Tech: +750
- Alabama: +1300
- Ole Miss: +1400
The Hurricanes have moved all the way into third (+460) to win the National Championship, but one could argue that they're undervalued at that price. Miami is already through to the semifinals while the other three quarterfinal games will be played on New Year's Day, and there's a chance the Hurricanes face Ole Miss (+1400) in the semis.
Beck and company will await the winner of No. 3 Georgia and No. 6 Ole Miss, but Miami has shown that its defense can compete with anyone, knocking off one of the top teams in the SEC and the No. 2 team in the Big Ten to reach the semifinals.
Indiana is now the clear favorite (+260) to win the National Championship, but it has to go through Alabama (+1300) in the quarterfinals to set up a date with the winner of Oregon vs. Texas Tech.
If Miami's win taught us anything, it's that an elite defense can carry you pretty far in this year's playoff. It'll be interesting to see if any of the remaining teams makes a statement on Thursday to jump Indiana as the favorite in this market.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $250 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.