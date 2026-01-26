Texas Tech Women’s Basketball Snaps Skid With 77–49 Road Win at Utah

In college basketball, the mark of a true contender is not just how a team handles a long win streak. However, how it responds when that streak finally ends. After opening the season with an incredible 19–0 run, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders suddenly found themselves facing unfamiliar adversity. They came off a two-game skid and their worst offensive performance of the year.

Texas Tech Sets the Tone Early in Salt Lake City

On Saturday afternoon in Salt Lake City, Texas Tech answered in emphatic fashion. The Lady Raiders delivered a dominant 77–49 road victory over Utah. They snapped the skid in convincing style, reminding everyone why they have been one of the Big 12’s most consistent teams this season.

The win pushed Texas Tech to 20–2 overall and 7–2 in conference play. That also marked the program’s third Quad 1 victory of the season. And that tied the most wins in a single year under head coach Krista Gerlich.

The Lady Raiders dictated the pace, controlled the physicality, and suffocated Utah’s offense from the very first whistle. There was no easing into the game, as Tech made its intentions clear immediately.

By the end of the first quarter, the Lady Raiders had built a 19–8 lead. They controlled the glass, owned the paint, and forced Utah into difficult looks that never found a rhythm. What followed was a wire-to-wire performance that left little doubt about the outcome long before the final buzzer.

At the center of Texas Tech’s resurgence was Snudda Collins. The Ole Miss transfer returned to her elite form spectacularly. She delivered a career-high 28 points in one of the best performances of her collegiate career.

Collins finished 9-of-15 from the field overall and poured in 20 points in the first half alone. She eclipsed Utah’s early offensive output by herself, erasing the frustrations of Wednesday’s loss at BYU.

Lady Raiders Rediscover Their Offensive Identity

After struggling offensively in recent outings, the Lady Raiders shot 51.9 percent from the field and 45 percent from three-point range. They opened the game by hitting seven of their first nine attempts from deep and maintained that efficiency throughout the first half. By the break, Texas Tech had built a commanding 39–20 halftime lead, firmly re-establishing the offensive confidence that fueled its 19–0 start.

Texas Tech returned to its trademark defensive pressure. They held Utah to just 32.7 percent shooting from the field.

Utah missed its first 12 three-point attempts, struggled to create space, and repeatedly turned the ball over under pressure. Texas Tech finished with 12 steals and forced 18 turnovers, many of which turned into easy transition points going the other way.

Any lingering doubt was erased early in the second half. Texas Tech opened the third quarter on an 8–0 run and outscored Utah 25–12 in the period. By the time the fourth quarter arrived, the Lady Raiders held a commanding 64–32 lead and never allowed the Utes to threaten.

Collins led the way, but the production was balanced throughout the lineup. Bailey Maupin added 15 points, Jada Malone provided a spark off the bench with 11, and Gemma Nunez filled the stat sheet with nine rebounds and five assists.

Utah’s Reese Ross finished with 13 points and nine rebounds. Meanwhile, Lani White added 10. Still, the Utes fell to 14–6 overall and 5–3 in Big 12 play, overwhelmed by Texas Tech’s energy.

Texas Tech will look to carry that momentum into its next Big 12 challenge on Wednesday, when it hosts Iowa State.

