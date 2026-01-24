Houston vs. Texas Tech Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Saturday, Jan. 24

The Houston Cougars and Texas Tech will face each other for the second time this season on Saturday. The Cougars snuck by the Red Raiders in the first game back on January 6, beating them by a final score of 69-65.

Now, they'll head to Lubbock to try to complete the regular-season sweep of their Big 12 rival. Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this All-Texas duel.

Houston vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Houston -2.5 (-112)

Texas Tech +2.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Houston -155

Texas Tech

Total

OVER 139.5 (-110)

UNDER 139.5 (-110)

Houston vs. Texas Tech How to Watch

Date: Saturday, January 24

Game Time: 2:00 pm ET

Venue: United Supermarkets Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Houston Record: 17-1 (5-0 in Big 12)

Texas Tech Record: 15-4 (5-1 in Big 12)

Houston vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends

Houston is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 5-1 in Houston's last six games

Houston is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games vs. Texas Tech

Houston has won 16 straight road games

Texas Tech is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games

Texas Tech has won 10 straight home games

Houston vs. Texas Tech Key Player to Watch

JT Toppin, F - Texas Tech Red Raiders

This Texas Tech Red Raiders team will go as far as JT Toppin can take them. He's leading the team in points per game (21.6), rebounds per game (10.8), and blocks per game (1.8). He didn't play well enough in the first meeting between these teams to pull out the win, putting up 18 points and committing three turnovers. Let's see if he can bring his best stuff in the rematch.

Houston vs. Texas Tech Prediction and Pick

Houston is too good defensively to not win this game. The Cougars lead the country in defensive efficiency, and they kept Texas Tech to shooting 41% from the floor in their first meeting. What's even more important than their shooting defense is their ability to force turnovers. Houston won the turnover battle at +8 in that game, which ended up being the difference-maker as the Cougars scored 13 points off turnovers.

Unless Texas Tech finds a way to limit its turnovers in the rematch, Houston is going to complete the regular season sweep.

Pick: Houston -2.5 (-112) via DraftKings

