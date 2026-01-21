No. 12 Texas Tech Sets New Record In Win Over Baylor

The Texas Tech Red Raiders men's basketball team simply could not miss in their match against the Baylor Bears Tuesday night in Waco.

During the course of the 92-73 win, their fourth consecutive win in the 2025-26 season, the Red Raiders set a new team record with 17 three-pointers, led by Christian Anderson's 26 points coming off eight of those three-pointers.

Donovan Atwell scored all 21 of his points on three's alone, while JT Toppin continued his impressive stretch of play with 22 points of his own.

Texas Tech Red Raiders forward JT Toppin (15) looks to score as Baylor Bears guard Isaac Williams (10) defends during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The win brought the team to 15-4 overall in the season, with a 5-1 record in conference play putting them third in the Big 12 Conference behind the Houston Cougars and the undefeated Arizona Wildcats.

Anderson's impressive shooting performance, his third straight with 20 points, comes less than a week after another 26-point performance against the Utah Utes that saw him go 6-for-11 from beyond the arc while also recording a double-double with 12 assists.

Tuesday night marked the Atlanta native's eighth 20-point performance in the season and is currently top 30 in the nation in scoring with 20.2 points per game averaged.

As mentioned before, Atwell's 21 points came off of seven three-pointers, as the senior guard out of Huntersville, NC did not attempt a single two-point field goal on the night.

His point total falls just one point shy of his season-high 22 points he scored in the season opener against the Lindenwood Lions, and serves as a rebound following a dormant performance last Saturday against the BYU Cougars that only saw him score five points.

JT Toppin was unable to extend his streak of double-doubles to eight games, only securing four rebounds in the contest, but was still able to keep his season averages at double-double levels, averaging 21.6 points (13th) and 10.8 rebounds (6th).

The team's overall shooting display brought their season average to 83.8 points per game, good enough for 59th in the nation.

Tech's next matchup comes against the No. 6 Houston Cougars, their second match with their in-state conference rivals in the past 20 days, giving the Red Raiders a chance to show that they are able to compete with one of the country's best men's college basketball teams.

Their first game against the Cougars occurred back on January 6 at the Fertitta Center in Houston, where Kelvin Sampson's team would reign supreme in a close 69-65 battle after Houston guard Kingston Flemings went for nine points in the final two minutes to sweep the rug out from under the Raiders and hand them their first conference loss.

The two Texas schools jump for the tip Saturday at 5:30 PM from the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock.

