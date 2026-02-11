No. 16 Texas Tech looks to build off road win vs Colorado at home

LUBBOCK, Texas — The NO. 16 Texas Tech Red Raiders (17-6, 7-3) are looking to build off a massive weekend road win, as Tech hosts the (14-10, 4-7) Colorado Buffaloes Wednesday night at United Supermarkets Arena.

The Red Raiders snapped a two-game losing streak with a 70-63 win at West Virginia on Sunday afternoon.

Coach Grant McCasland’s side fended off his former apprentice Ross Hodge’s side, shooting a staggering 54% from beyond the arc with 13 made 3-pointers.

​Combined with junior forward JT Toppin’s 22 points to tag along with nine rebounds, marking the Texas natives' 22nd consecutive double-digit game, and sophomore guard Christian Anderson’s 6th double-double with 13 points, dishing 11 assists in 40 minutes on the floor, Tech never trailed in Morgantown.

​Tech finds itself fifth in the Big 12 with four home games left and eight total left in the regular season. The Red Raiders aim to capitalize on a favorable home schedule down the stretch, starting with Colorado tonight.

​“Every home is so important this time of year,” said Coach McCasland during his press conference on Tuesday.“Especially when playing a Colorado team that was fantastic in the second half when we played them.”

​Texas Tech bested Colorado in a 73-71 win in Boulder as the Buffs boasted a 12-3 record back in January. Despite a 43-point first half from Tech, the Buffaloes found a way to claw their way back into the game in the second half by forcing fouls and getting to the free-throw line.

​Colorado was able to force 20 total fouls on the Red Raiders to force 22 trips to the charity stripe, shooting a whopping 86% from the free-throw line. Despite the Buffaloes dicing the Tech lead to two points in the last 43 seconds of the contest, Tech was able grind out a victory. McCasland emphasised the importance of not giving away free looks on defense.

​“In this league, especially playing a great team like Colorado defensively, you can't give these guys good looks, " said Coach McCasland when asked about what would be the difference in approach since the previous meeting. “If they do, they have a ton of different offensive players that can make you pay. They have won two of their last three games and have played well offensively in those last three games.”

​Since that meeting, they have only won two of their last nine games. However, the Buffs snapped their six-game losing streak to start February with wins over TCU and Arizona State, with an 86-67 loss at Baylor in between. Colorado has also struggled on the road this season, boasting a 1-5 road record, whilst Tech has gone 11-1 on its home floor.

Tech will look to take advantage of home turf before heading to Arizona for a two-game road trip to face both NO.1 Arizona and Arizona State before returning to Lubbock at the end of the month. Catch tip-off at 7 p.m. CT at United Supermarkets Arena exclusively on ESPN+.

