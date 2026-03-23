No. 5 Texas Tech falls to No. 4 Alabama 90-65 in Round of 32 of NCAA Tournament

TAMPA, Fla – The No.5 Texas Tech Red Raiders (23-10) fell to the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (24-9) 90-65 at Benchmark International Arena in the Second Round of the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament Sunday night. The Crimson Tide advances to the Sweet 16 for a program record fourth time after a high-powered offensive performance against Texas Tech. Texas Tech Head Coach Grant McCasland reflected on the loss after the game.

“What a tough night for our team,” said McCasland. “Alabama was awesome tonight. I thought they were so aggressive tonight on both sides of the floor. They got after us defensively and disrupted us. They were downhill on every action in attack mode. This one is on me, I didn’t have us ready to go.”

The Red Raiders found themselves in an uphill battle for the majority of the first half. After trading buckets through the first five minutes. Alabama went on a 19-3 scoring run to go up by 16 heading into the final 10 minutes of the half. The Crimson Tide were lethal from the field, shooting 50% from the mid-range and three-point range for a majority of the half.

While Tech struggled from the field, shooting 27% from the field and 13% from beyond the arc in the first half. Combined with Alabama dominating the glass, out-rebounding Tech 30-16, the lead ballooned as high as 26 for the Crimson Tide. Tech continued to battle to end the first half, but the Red Raiders found themselves in a 24-point hole down 49-25 going into halftime. Sophomore guard Christian Anderson reflected on what the plan was for the Red Raiders being down to try to regain momentum after the game.

“It felt like at times they kind of punked us both offensively and definitely," said Anderson. “We just had to go out and execute, stay poised, and try to chip at the lead one possession at a time.”

Coming out of the break, Tech continued to try to cut into the Alabama lead. The Red Raiders would get the lead down to 18 entering the final 10 minutes of the game. Tech was led by junior forward LeJuan Watts, who built off his first-half total to finish with 16 points on 5-14 shooting, while grabbing 7 rebounds. Sophomore guard Leon Horner also finished in double figures, putting up a season high 10 points on 3-7 shooting in Tech’s effort to regain momentum in the second half, cutting the lead to under 20 just ahead of the final few minutes. However, just as quickly as Tech chipped away at the lead Alabama built, it was quickly regained.

Entering the final 7 minutes, the Crimson Tide extended the lead to a 28-point deficit for Tech. Alabama, just like in the first half, continued to create patient looks at the basket while knocking down big-time shots from beyond the arc. Alabama was led by senior guard Latrell Wrightsell, who scored 24 points, knocking down 6 3-pointers. In combination with senior guard Houston Mallette, who didn't score during Alabama’s first-round win over Hofstra, finished with 15 points, knocking down 5 3-pointers as the Crimson Tide stepped on the gas, extending the lead to a 30+ point margin heading into the final five minutes.

​Ultimately, Tech would continue to try to claw points away despite senior guard Donovan Atwell getting into double figures with 12 points from the field. The Alabama lead would be too much to cut into. Alabama would go on to eliminate Texas Tech 90-65, marking an end to the Red Raiders' NCAA tournament and season. Atwell talked about the season overall during the post game press conference.

“We did have a tremendous season in total,” said Atwell. “We went through so many trials and tribulations throughout the season, we were able to bounce back from them. It sucks to end it this way but we did have a good season.”

In McCasland’s third year in Lubbock, this season capped another 20+ win year, with Tech among the best teams in the Big 12 and nationally. Tech had many defining moments and major victories. With captivating individual campaigns from Christian Anderson, Donovan Atwell, freshman guard Jaylen Petty, and of course, junior forward JT Toppin.

​Yet there is still a fresh looming question surrounding the rollercoaster end of the season for Texas Tech.

How would the postseason look like if a healthy JT Toppin were available for Texas Tech?