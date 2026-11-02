Players to Watch in Texas Tech’s Season Opener vs. Jackson State

The college basketball season has finally arrived, and Texas Tech opens the season at home against Jackson State in their first matchup of another exciting season under head coach Grant McCasland.

As the Red Raiders look to kick off this highly anticipated season, here are the three most crucial players ahead of the home opener.

Oct 23, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Cruz Davis (3) handles the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cruz Davis

Starting point guard Cruz Davis will need to lean into his ability to be a reliable distributor for this Red Raiders offense. Texas Tech has no shortage of players who can score, as they brought in two 20-point-per-game scorers in the transfer portal in guards Cruz Davis and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn.

We know Davis is certainly a skillful scorer, but his real value will come if he can successfully distribute and facilitate among this offense. With so many scorers on the team, Texas Tech will need somebody to rely on as a playmaker, and Davis offers a skill set that makes him the best candidate for that role.

Darrion Williams

Oct 20, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Texas Tech player Darrion Williams interviews during the Big 12 Media Days event at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Darrion Williams' homecoming is an exciting one among the fans in Lubbock, and he'll have a crucial role for this team in the early stages of the season. With Jamichael Stillwell and JT Toppin still sidelined awaiting their season debut, Darrion Williams will serve as a crucial piece in this Red Raiders front court.

The way this Texas Tech roster is set up, Williams will have to play as the team's power forward, a position he enters with a significant height disadvantage at 6’6”. Luckily, Williams has the skill set to be a versatile chess piece in Grant McCasland’s offense, as he has the ability to shoot outside as well as the physicality to be productive in the paint.

While Jackson State may not offer any late-game opportunities, Darrion Williams could be a reliable player in crunch-time situations for Texas Tech moving forward.

Texas Tech's Bassala Bagayoko goes through a drill during basketball practice, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, in United Supermarkets Arena. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bassala Bagayoko

The frontcourt will be the unit in question for many of the initial games on Texas Tech's schedule. While this Red Raiders team is skilled in many areas, it lacks in height and is the main concern entering the season.

Getting the likely starter at center , 6-foot-10 Mali newcomer Bassala Bagayoko will be crucial in Texas Tech's battle on the glass. In the exhibition against Kentucky, rebounding proved to be a cause for concern, and Bagayoko has the height and talent to potentially alleviate that in the early stages of the season.

Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn

As a top-tier guard, he brings a dynamic backcourt presence and perimeter scoring while also serving as a main spark on defense and in transition attack. Watch for his perimeter defense on Jackson State's top backcourt scorers and look for him to score 15 or more point in this game.

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