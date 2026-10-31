Raiders vs. Jets Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 8

The Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets are set to face off in a Week 8 game, with both teams looking to snap a losing streak.

The Raiders have lost four straight games since starting the season 3-0. To be fair, all four losses were against likely playoff teams the Chiefs, Patriots, Bills, and Rams, so they'll want to prove they're a step above the lowest tier of teams with a bounce-back win against the Jets. Meanwhile, New York is coming off losses to the Patriots and Dolphins.

You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to break down three of my favorite player props for this AFC showdown. Let's dive into them.

Raiders vs. Jets Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Mason Taylor OVER 2.5 Receptions (-125)

Mike Washington Jr. OVER 30.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

Garrett Wilson Anytime Touchdown (+170)

Mason Taylor OVER 2.5 Receptions (-125)

In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I broke down why I'm betting the over on Mason Taylor's receptions total:

The Raiders have a star tight end of their own, but their defense has been torched by opposing tight ends throughout the season. They have given up 51 receptions to tight ends, which is the second most in the NFL. Mason Taylor has seen some increased action for the Jets in recent games, seeing a combined 12 targets and hauling in nine receptions over the past two weeks. If that trend keeps up, he's likely to haul in at least three receptions on Sunday.

Mike Washington Jr. OVER 30.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

It's time for Mike Washington Jr. to get more of a chance in the Raiders' backfield. Ashton Jeanty is averaging a measly 3.1 yards per carry this season, while Washington Jr. is averaging a blistering 4.9 yards per rush. He has played over a quarter of offensive snaps the past two weeks, and I expect that number to further increase as the season progresses. If he gets 10+ carries this week, he should have no issue surpassing the 30-yard mark.

Garrett Wilson Anytime Touchdown (+170)

Garrett Wilson is a fantastic bet to find the end zone this weekend at +170. He has seen more than double the number of targets of any other pass-catcher on the Jets this season. He also has 21 more receptions than anyone else and has scored three touchdowns. If you're going to bet on any pass-catcher to score a touchdown, make it Wilson at +170.

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