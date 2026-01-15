There are 25 Division I men's basketball teams in the state of Texas, and this is the first ranking of all 25 teams.

This is a breakdown of the state of Texas teams that compete at the division level by conference.

American Conference: Rice Owls, North Texas Mean Green, and UTSA Roadrunners



Atlantic Coast Conference: SMU Mustangs



Big 12 Conference: Houston Cougars, Texas Tech, TCU Horned Frogs, and Baylor Bears



Conference USA: Sam Houston Bearkats and UTEP Miners



Southeastern Conference: Texas A&M Aggies and Texas Longhorns



Southland Conference: Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders, Incarnate Word Cardinals, Lamar Cardinals, UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros, East Texas A&M Lions, and Houston Christian Huskies



Southwestern Athletic Conference: Prairie View A&M Panthers and Texas Southern Tigers



Sun Belt Conference: Texas State Bobcats



Western Athletic Conference: UT Arlington Mavericks, Abilene Christian Wildcats, and Tarleton State Texans

These are the five ranking systems used to rank all 25 Division 1 Texas men's college basketball teams.

There are two main types of college basketball rankings: results-based (what happened) and predictive (what should happen). Knowing the distinction is important if you want to know why a team may be number 53 in one ranking and number 41 in another.

1. NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool)



The NCAA Selection Committee uses the NET as the official way to rank teams for the tournament. In 2018, it replaced the old RPI ranking. The goal is to generate a "resume" ranking that puts teams into quadrants (Quad 1, Quad 2, etc.).

This ranking system primarily works in two parts: The Team Value Index (TVI) is a performance-based metric that grants points for defeating formidable teams, particularly when playing on the road. The Adjusted Net Efficiency metric, which takes into account the strength and location of the opponent, displays the number of points a team scores and concedes per 100 possessions.

The Selection Committee uses this metric as the most significant and valuable ranking system to determine who should receive a seed in the NCAA Tournament.

2. KenPom (Pomeroy College Basketball Ratings)



Ken Pomeroy made this method the "gold standard" for advanced analytics in many college basketball analysts' eyes. The objective is to evaluate a team's on-court performance based on statistical data and project their performance against an average opponent.

It doesn't necessarily factor in wins and losses like other rankings, as it primarily cares about an adjusted efficiency margin. KenPom might move a team up if they lose by one point against the number one team in the country on the road, because they played better than projected.

This ranking system is best for finding "hidden" powerhouse teams that may have lost a few games but are truly very good and may have played a difficult schedule, and their record doesn't reflect how good they truly are.

3. The Basketball Power Index (BPI) from ESPN



ESPN's own forecasting methodology is called BPI. The goal is for it to be a tool that looks forward to anticipating the outcomes of games and the success of the season as a whole for each Division I basketball team.

How it works is that it employs offensive and defensive efficiency, just like KenPom. But it also takes into account things like player availability (injuries or bans) and how far they have to go in the season in terms of wins and losses to determine each team's projected success.

This ranking is best for comparing "Strength of Record" and making predictions for each game as the season progresses.

4. BartTorvik (T-Rank)



Certain college basketball analysts and even bracketologists often say that Bart Torvik's site is an open-source, configurable version of KenPom. The goal of this ranking is to give data that is very clear with "tempo-free"-like statistics and analysis.

T-Rank is the main measure that Bart Torvik uses. The "Time Filter" is the best thing about this site, according to many bracketologists. You can see how teams have done in the last month or since a certain player got hurt. There is also "Wins Above Bubble" (WAB), which shows how many more victories a team has than an average bubble team would have versus the same schedule.

It is best for finding out whether teams have been "hot" or "cold" lately instead of looking over the complete season. It has become a more popular ranking metric recently.

5. TeamRankings.com



This site is a data-driven powerhouse that looks at rankings from the perspective of points per game margin and bracketology data analysis. The goal is to give unbiased power ratings that may be used to figure out how likely a team is to win and how the NCAA is projected to seed each eligible team in their bracket.

How it works is that it employs a complicated regression model that takes into account things like returning players, coaching changes, and how well the program has done in the past. The "Predictive Rating" indicates the expected margin of victory against an average team on a neutral court.

What it is best used for is filling out NCAA tournament brackets. They have special "Bracket Picks" features that help you discover an edge in pools by balancing team strength with "pick popularity."

Here are the rankings of all the teams in the state of Texas as of January 15th.

No. 25 Texas Southern

Their Ranking among five publications out of 365 Division 1 teams



NET: 350

KenPom: 334

BPI: 318

Barttorvik: 312

Team Ranking: 342

Quad 1 Record: 0-4

Quad 2 Record: 0-1

Quad 3 Record: 0-1

No. 24 UTSA

Their Ranking among five publications out of 365 Division 1 teams



NET: 342

KenPom: 344

BPI: 310

Barttorvik: 351

Team Ranking: 339

Quad 1 Record: 0-3

Quad 2 Record: 0-1

Quad 3 Record: 0-2

No. 23 Houstin Christian

Their Ranking among five publications out of 365 Division 1 teams



NET: 314

KenPom: 304

BPI: 334

Barttorvik: 292

Team Ranking: 311

Quad 1 Record: 0-1

Quad 2 Record: 0-3

Quad 3 Record: 1-5

No. 22 Prairie View A&M

Their Ranking among five publications out of 365 Division 1 teams



NET: 277

KenPom: 294

BPI: 303

Barttorvik: 282

Team Ranking: 309

Quad-1-Record: 0–4

Quad-2-Record: 0-1

Quad-3-Record: 0-2

No. 21 East Texas A&M

Their Ranking among five publications out of 365 Division 1 teams



NET: 290

KenPom: 312

BPI: 301

Barttorvik: 293

Team Ranking: 312

Quad-1-Record: 0-4

Quad-2-Record: 0-1

Quad-3-Record: 0-3

Their Ranking among five publications out of 365 Division 1 teams



NET: 280

KenPom: 277

BPI: 272

Barttorvik: 273

Team Ranking: 258

Quad-1-Record: 0-1

Quad-2-Record: 0-2

Quad-3-Record: 2-6

Their Ranking among five publications out of 365 Division 1 teams



NET: 266

KenPom: 266

BPI: 222

Barttorvik: 250

Team Ranking: 256

Quad-1-Record: 0–0

Quad-2-Record: 0-3

Quad-3-Record: 0-4

Their Ranking among five publications out of 365 Division 1 teams



NET: 249

KenPom: 238

BPI: 193

Barttorvik: 225

Team Ranking: 220

Quad-1-Record: 0–2

Quad-2-Record: 1-1

Quad-3-Record: 1-5

No. 17 Lamar

Their Ranking among five publications out of 365 Division 1 teams



NET: 230

KenPom: 222

BPI: 219

Barttorvik: 234

Team Ranking: 219

No. 16 Incarnate Word

Their Ranking among five publications out of 365 Division 1 teams



NET: 224

KenPom: 190

BPI: 179

Barttorvik: 198

Team Ranking: 174

Quad-1-Record: 0–2

Quad-2-Record: 1–3

Quad-3-Record: 0-4

No. 15 UT Rio Grande Valley

Their Ranking among five publications out of 365 Division 1 teams



NET: 214

KenPom: 219

BPI: 187

Barttorvik: 200

Team Ranking: 206

Quad-1-Record: 0–2

Quad-2-Record: 0-2

Quad-3-Record: 2-2

No. 14 Abilene Christian

Their Ranking among five publications out of 365 Division 1 teams



NET: 201

KenPom: 216

BPI: 249

Barttorvik: 195

Team Ranking: 221

Quad-1-Record: 0–2

Quad-2-Record: 0-2

Quad-3-Record: 3-1

No. 13 Texas A&M-CC

Their Ranking among five publications out of 365 Division 1 teams



NET: 169

KenPom: 177

BPI: 169

Barttorvik: 184

Team Ranking: 173

Quad-1-Record: 0–3

Quad-2-Record: 0-2

Quad-3-Record: 2-1

No. 12 Tarleton State

Their Ranking among five publications out of 365 Division 1 teams



NET: 152

KenPom: 167

BPI: 239

Barttorvik: 160

Team Ranking: 187

Quad-1-Record: 0–3

Quad-2-Record: 1-1

Quad-3-Record: 1-1

No. 11. North Texas

Their Ranking among five publications out of 365 Division 1 teams



NET: 159

KenPom: 137

BPI: 130

Barttorvik: 164

Team Ranking: 130

Quad-1-Record: 0–2

Quad-2-Record: 1-4

Quad-3-Record: 1-1

No. 10 UT Arlington

Their Ranking among five publications out of 365 Division 1 teams



NET: 121

KenPom: 145

BPI: 167

Barttorvik: 154

Team Ranking: 154

Quad-1-Record: 0–2

Quad-2-Record: 0-1

Quad-3-Record: 4-2

No. 9 Sam Houston State

Their Ranking among five publications out of 365 Division 1 teams



NET: 108

KenPom: 114

BPI: 117

Barttorvik: 119

Team Ranking: 127

Quad-1-Record: 0–2

Quad-2-Record: 0-2

Quad-3-Record: 4-3

No. 8 Stephen F. Austin

Their Ranking among five publications out of 365 Division 1 teams



NET: 911

KenPom: 104

BPI: 123

Barttorvik: 78

Team Ranking: 114

Quad-1-Record: 0–1

Quad-2-Record: 0-1

Quad-3-Record: 1-1

No. 7 Texas

Their Ranking among five publications out of 365 Division 1 teams



NET: 40

KenPom: 37

BPI: 40

Barttorvik: 37

Team Ranking: 38

Quad-1-Record: 3–4

Quad-2-Record: 0–1

Quad-3-Record: 0-1

No. 6 Texas A & M

Their Ranking among five publications out of 365 Division 1 teams



NET: 47

KenPom: 42

BPI: 31

Barttorvik: 38

Team Ranking: 40

Quad-1-Record: 1–3

Quad-2-Record: 3–1

Quad-3-Record: 1-0

No. 5 Baylor

Their Ranking among five publications out of 365 Division 1 teams



NET: 42

KenPom: 40

BPI: 41

Barttorvik: 48

Team Ranking: 35

Quad-1-Record: 1–4

Quad-2-Record: 3-1

Quad-3-Record: 1-0

No. 4 TCU

Their Ranking among five publications out of 365 Division 1 teams



NET: 43

KenPom: 52

BPI: 55

Barttorvik: 42

Team Ranking: 43

Quad-1-Record: 2–4

Quad-2-Record: 1-0

Quad-3-Record: 1-1

No. 3 SMU

Their Ranking among five publications out of 365 Division 1 teams



NET: 25

KenPom: 36

BPI: 42

Barttorvik: 33

Team Ranking: 34

Quad-1-Record: 2–4

Quad-2-Record: 4-0

Quad-3-Record: 2-0

No. 2 Texas Tech

Their Ranking among five publications out of 365 Division 1 teams



NET: 19

KenPom: 23

BPI: 22

Barttorvik: 22

Team Ranking: 24

Quad-1-Record: 3–4

Quad-2-Record: 2-0

Quad-3-Record: 5-0

No. 1 Houston

Their Ranking among five publications out of 365 Division 1 teams



NET: 12

KenPom: 7

BPI: 5

Barttorvik: 4

Team Ranking: 7

Quad-1-Record: 4–1

Quad-2-Record: 4-0

Quad-3-Record: 3-0

