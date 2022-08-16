Skip to main content

Lady Raiders Greek Foreign Tour Day 6 Recap

The Lady Raiders defeated Crete Select on day six of their Greek foreign tour.

The Texas Tech Lady Raiders are currently embarking on a 10-day tour in Greece. They are traveling across the foreign country to participate in team-bonding activities and to compete against top European select/all-star teams.

The Lady Raiders spent day six in Crete, a Greek island, where they engaged in an all-day food tour before facing their final European opponent, Crete Select. 

The team traveled the hills and mountains of Crete for four stops on the food tour.

The stops included an olive-oil processing plant, a homemade cheese facility, a local bakery, and a traditional Greek lunch.

In their game against Crete Select, the Lady Raiders were in control from start to finish.

The Lady Raiders got off to a strong start defensively, as they led 15-9 after the first quarter. Their offense was hot in the second quarter, putting up a game-high 23 points to give themselves a 37-23 lead.

Crete Select made things interesting in the second half. They were able to cut the lead to 10, but a sequence of turnovers gave the Lady Raiders a comfortable 68-49 lead.

The Lady Raiders cruised in the fourth quarter to a 78-53 victory. Center Jazmaine Lewis and Guard/Forward Kilah Freelon were mentioned as stars of the game.

"Our kids are excited because it's been a good week," Coach Krista Gerlich said following the game. “We've played with a lot of energy and unity, which was fun to see. But they also got a lot of valuable playing time and learned how to win together, which is important. They have a lot of fun playing together, and we were able to play a faster tempo. We pressed and had a lot of exciting plays. I know our girls are excited to be able to do that in front of Lady Raider Nation."

The Lady Raiders continued their tour the following day at Elafonisi Beach, where they relaxed, swam, and spent time on a boat. 

