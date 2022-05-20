Red Raiders Basketball Coach Signs Extension

On Tuesday, Texas Tech announced men's basketball coach Mark Adams has been extended through the 2027 season.

Adams led the Red Raiders to a 27-10 overall record, and a 12-6 Big 12 mark that resulted in an NCAA Sweet 16 appearance. Tech went undefeated at United Supermarkets Arena, the first time in school history the program didn't lose at home all season.

"I'm very humbled and grateful to President Lawrence Schovanec and Athletics Director Kirby Hocutt for their continued support of myself and our program," Adams said. "I'm proud of the season we had last year and look forward to reaching even higher levels of success as we continue to build this program. Texas Tech has always been my destination and I will continue doing everything possible to make this the best program in the nation. I thank God for this opportunity to invest in these young men and to represent Texas Tech."



In his first season at the helm after five years as an assistant, Adams earned Associated Press Big 12 Coach of the Year honors. The team's 27 wins are the most ever by a first-year Texas Tech coach and included four postseason victories.

"We are proud of the success our men's basketball program had in its first season under Coach Adams," Hocutt said. "Texas Tech Basketball is very much a brand at the national level and that has not changed under Coach Adams' leadership. We look forward to many more successful seasons under Coach Adams and his staff as we continue to strive to cut down the nets on that first Monday night in April."

Adams joined the Tech staff as director of basketball operations under Tubby Smith and held that position for two seasons before joining Chris Beard in Little Rock as an assistant coach. Adams followed Beard back to Lubbock as an assistant in 2016 and was promoted to the head coaching position after Beard's departure to Texas last April.

