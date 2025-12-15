Red Raiders Men’s Basketball Enters Final Non-Conference Stretch With Home Test

The No. 19 Texas Tech Red Raiders are entering a pivotal week, one that will shape the final chapter of their non-conference schedule and set the tone for Big 12 play.

Sitting at 7-3, Texas Tech has just three non-conference games remaining. That starts with a home matchup against Northern Colorado on Tuesday, Dec. 16. It comes before a nationally anticipated showdown against No. 3 Duke in New York on Saturday, Dec. 20.

United Supermarkets Arena Remains a Fortress for Texas Tech

Texas Tech’s biggest advantage entering the week is familiar territory. United Supermarkets Arena has been nothing short of a fortress for the Red Raiders. Tech is riding a remarkable 44-game non-conference home winning streak and is a perfect 5-0 at home this season. The program has not lost a non-conference home game since a 76-74 overtime defeat to No. 15 Kentucky on Jan. 25, 2020.

Head coach Grant McCasland has been especially dominant in Lubbock, Texas. He owns a flawless 21-0 record in non-conference home games and holds an impressive 35-5 overall record inside United Supermarkets Arena since taking over the program. That consistency has helped establish Texas Tech as one of the toughest home environments in college basketball.

Texas Tech owns a perfect 5-0 all-time record against Northern Colorado, which includes an 89-64 win last season in Lubbock.

Texas Tech returns home looking to respond after a 93-86 loss to then-No. 17 Arkansas in Dallas. That defeat followed an impressive 82-58 neutral-site win over LSU in Fort Worth.

JT Toppin and Christian Anderson Lead the Way

The offensive backbone of this Texas Tech team continues to be the dynamic pairing of JT Toppin and Christian Anderson. Toppin has been one of the most productive players in the nation. He ranked second in the Big 12 and sixth nationally at 21.8 points per game.

Anderson complements Toppin perfectly. He leads the Big 12 and ranks fourth nationally with 7.6 assists per game. He also averaged 19.8 points per contest, sixth in the conference.

Texas Tech's JT Toppin attempts a shot against Arkansas during a non-conference men's basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in American Airlines Center in Dallas. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LeJuan Watts is third on the team in scoring at 11.6 points per game and second in rebounding at 5.9. Donovan Atwell adds 11.4 points per game and recently surpassed the 1,000-point career mark. Tyeree Bryan and Jaylen Petty each scored eight points against Arkansas and are averaging just over six points per game this season.

The Red Raiders lead the Big 12 with 10.9 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. They have recorded double-digit 3s in seven games this season. That also includes back-to-back performances of 13 made 3s and a program-record 17 against Lindenwood. Tech is averaging 16.5 assists per game with a 1.56 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Texas Tech averages 81.9 points per game while allowing 72.3. The 93 points surrendered to Arkansas marked a season-high, placing renewed emphasis on defensive discipline against Northern Colorado before the spotlight shifts to Duke.

The game will happen at 7 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025. It will be at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock and will be broadcast on ESPN.

