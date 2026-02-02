Kansas vs. Texas Tech Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Monday, Feb. 2
The game of the night on Monday may just be the game of the week as well. The No. 14-ranked Kansas Jayhawks will hit the road to take on the No. 11-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Kansas is on a five-game win streak, including victories against Iowa State and BYU. Meanwhile, Texas Tech will look to bounce back from a shocking loss to the UCF Knights.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this marquee matchup.
Kansas vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Kansas +4.5 (-114)
- Texas Tech -4.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- Kansas +172
- Texas Tech -210
Total
- OVER 154.5 (-110)
- UNDER 154.5 (-110)
Kansas vs. Texas Tech How to Watch
- Date: Monday, February 2
- Game Time: 9:00 pm ET
- Venue: United Supermarkets Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Kansas Record: 16-5 (6-2 in Big 12)
- Texas Tech Record: 16-5 (6-2 in Big 12)
Kansas vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends
- Kansas is 5-0 ATS in its last five games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in Kansas' last five games
- Kansas is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games vs. Texas Tech
- Kansas is 7-0 ATS in its last seven games played on a Monday
- Texas Tech is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games
- The OVER is 5-2 in Texas Tech's last seven game
Kansas vs. Texas Tech Key Player to Watch
- Darryn Peterson, G - Kansas Jayhawks
Darryn Peterson has made a massive impact since returning to the lineup. He has scored 16+ points in each game of the Jayhawks' five-game win streak, and he's not shooting 50.6% from the field this season. He has a significant impact on the Jayhawks' offense when he's on the court.
Kansas vs. Texas Tech Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I wrote about why I'm taking the points with Kansas in this spot:
Texas Tech's defense raises some concerns for me. The Red Raiders rank 159th in defensive efficiency, which isn't a good sign for a team that's supposed to be one of the elite teams in the Big 12. That's far below Texas Tech, which ranks 28th in that metric.
One of the most important areas in this game is the Jayhawks' perimeter defense. They rank 13th in the country in opponent three-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 29.4% from beyond the arc. That's going to be important against a Texas Tech team that's primarily a 3-point shooting squad.
I'll take the points with Kansas and hope their perimeter defense can keep being one of the best in the country.
Pick: Kansas +4.5 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
