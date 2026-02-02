Kansas vs. Texas Tech Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Monday, Feb. 2

The game of the night on Monday may just be the game of the week as well. The No. 14-ranked Kansas Jayhawks will hit the road to take on the No. 11-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Kansas is on a five-game win streak, including victories against Iowa State and BYU. Meanwhile, Texas Tech will look to bounce back from a shocking loss to the UCF Knights.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this marquee matchup.

Kansas vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Kansas +4.5 (-114)

Texas Tech -4.5 (-106)

Moneyline

Kansas +172

Texas Tech -210

Total

OVER 154.5 (-110)

UNDER 154.5 (-110)

Kansas vs. Texas Tech How to Watch

Date: Monday, February 2

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

Venue: United Supermarkets Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Kansas Record: 16-5 (6-2 in Big 12)

Texas Tech Record: 16-5 (6-2 in Big 12)

Kansas vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends

Kansas is 5-0 ATS in its last five games

The UNDER is 4-1 in Kansas' last five games

Kansas is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games vs. Texas Tech

Kansas is 7-0 ATS in its last seven games played on a Monday

Texas Tech is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games

The OVER is 5-2 in Texas Tech's last seven game

Kansas vs. Texas Tech Key Player to Watch

Darryn Peterson, G - Kansas Jayhawks

Darryn Peterson has made a massive impact since returning to the lineup. He has scored 16+ points in each game of the Jayhawks' five-game win streak, and he's not shooting 50.6% from the field this season. He has a significant impact on the Jayhawks' offense when he's on the court.

Kansas vs. Texas Tech Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I wrote about why I'm taking the points with Kansas in this spot:

Texas Tech's defense raises some concerns for me. The Red Raiders rank 159th in defensive efficiency, which isn't a good sign for a team that's supposed to be one of the elite teams in the Big 12. That's far below Texas Tech, which ranks 28th in that metric.

One of the most important areas in this game is the Jayhawks' perimeter defense. They rank 13th in the country in opponent three-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 29.4% from beyond the arc. That's going to be important against a Texas Tech team that's primarily a 3-point shooting squad.

I'll take the points with Kansas and hope their perimeter defense can keep being one of the best in the country.

Pick: Kansas +4.5 (-115)

