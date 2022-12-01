Texas Tech Avoids Second Half Collapse, Escape With 79-65  Win Over Georgetown

The Texas Tech Red Raiders wanted to get back in the win column against the Georgetown Hoyas on Wednesday evening, and they did so in semi-dominant fashion.

While the Red Raiders grinded their way to a 79-65 victory, the two teams came out of the gate slow on offense and struggled to get a shot to fall.

At the under-16 media timeout it was 9-6 Texas Tech due to a 9-0 run following Georgetown's opening three. That would be the story of the first half, as whenever the Hoyas clawed back into the game the Red Raiders would go on a run.

After the Hoyas managed to tie the game at 20-20 at the under-eight media timeout, the Red Raiders unleashed a 21-6 run to end the half and take a 41-26 lead into the locker room.

Daniel Batcho led the way for the Red Raiders in the first half with 11 points and eight rebounds.

Coming out of the half the Red Raiders nailed two quick threes by De'Vion Harmon and Jaylon Tyson to balloon their lead to 47-26 and take a comfortable 21-point lead over the Hoyas.

Again, though, this was a game of runs and the Hoyas were not dead yet. The Red Raiders went up 23 points and appeared to be cruising to a win, but the Hoyas responded with an 18-0 run to cut Texas Tech's lead to 62-61.

That would be as close as it got for the Hoyas though as the Red Raiders withstood their second half bombardment, and broke the game back open for a semi-comfortable 79-65 win.

Tyson and Harmon led the Red Raiders in scoring with 18 points each, while Batcho finished with a 15-point, 13-rebound double double.

Next up for the Red Raiders is a home game against Nicholls State on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. central.

