Texas Tech basketball by the Metrics, Numbers, and Rankings

Here is where Texas Tech is ranked among various metric ranking sites.

NET Ranking (2/12): 20



T-Rank (Barttorvik) (2/12): 13



KenPom Ranking (2/12): 17



ESPN's BPI Ranking (2/12): 18



Evan Miya Ranking (2/12): 14



Team Rankings (2/12): 19

The Red Raiders are ranked No. 16 in both national polls.

AP Top 25: 16



Coaches Poll: 16

Here is a look at Texas Tech's overall resume.

Record against top 15 NET-ranked teams: 2-3



Record against top 40 NET-ranked teams: 3-5



Record against top 100 NET-ranked teams: 11-6

Quad-1-Record: 6–6



Quad-2-Record: 4–0



Quad-3-Record: 5–0



Quad-4-Record: 3–0

Home Record: 12-1



Away Record: 3-3



Neutral Court Record: 3-2

Here is where Texas Tech is projected for the NCAA Tournament among notable and or highly respected bracketologists.

ESPN: No. 4 seed in the East Region



USA Today: No. 4 seed in the West Region



CBS Sports: No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region



Bracketmatrix: Last No. 4 seed

By mid-February, the Texas Tech Red Raiders are almost certain to secure a high seed in the NCAA Tournament. After a continued successful run in the Big 12, Grant McCasland's team is likely to get the No. 4 seed.

They are now No. 20 in the NET, which is an important number for tournament seeding. The Red Raiders have won 6 Quad 1 games, which is one of the best records in the country for that category in terms of total wins.

Tech has the best 3-point shooting in the Big 12, averaging 11.5 made 3-pointers per game, making it a "high-variance" squad that many experts think can make it to the Final Four. Forward JT Toppin has become a national star, averaging a double-double with 21.5 points per game and 10.9 rebounds per game.

The Red Raiders (18–6, 8–3 Big 12) are currently in 5th place in a Big 12 that has many good teams. They are definitely considered a 4-seed right now, but their final seeding is still up in the air depending on how they finish the season. They still have a few Quad 1 games left, so if they finish strong in conference play, they might move up to a No. 3 or possibly a No. 2 seed.

Texas Tech has an amazing chance to boost its tournament resume if they can go on the road and defeat No. 1-ranked Arizona on Saturday. Four of their last seven scheduled regular-season games are on the road, and of those seven teams the Red Raiders will face, three of them are ranked in the top 25.

Finally, the Red Raiders don't necessarily need to win the Big 12 tournament to ensure a 1, 2, 3, or 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but making a deep run in it will only help them secure one of those top-tier seeds. If they secure a top four seed for the conference tournament, they will not have to play until the quarterfinals on that Thursday of the tournament. The tournament will be played in Kansas City and if the Red Raiders can advance to the finals, the NCAA Tournament committee will look favorably on Texas Tech when seeding them for the tournament.

