Texas Tech Men's Basketball Begins Second Half of Big 12 Play at West Virginia

No. 13 Texas Tech is gearing up for a pivotal weekend as the Red Raiders travel to Morgantown to face West Virginia at Hope Coliseum. The 12 p.m. (CST) tip-off on Sunday marks the start of the second half of Big 12 play. The Red Raiders (16-6, 6-3 Big 12) come into West Virginia looking to steady the ship after back-to-back defeats.

Texas Tech Men's Basketball is About to Rebound from Recent Setbacks

Monday’s 64-61 home loss to No. 11 Kansas snapped a five-game winning streak.

On the other hand, a road loss at UCF last Saturday highlighted areas for improvement. Texas Tech has shown toughness on the road this season. The team is holding a 2-2 record in conference play away from United Supermarkets Arena.

However, they will face one of their toughest road environments in Morgantown. West Virginia (14-8, 5-4 Big 12) has been nearly unbeatable at home, boasting a 13-1 record at Hope Coliseum this season.

Texas Tech’s offensive identity is anchored by the dynamic duo of JT Toppin and Christian Anderson. Toppin, the reigning Big 12 Player of the Year, continues to dominate inside the paint. Leading the conference with 14 double-doubles and 10.6 rebounds per game. He averaged 22.8 points and 10.7 boards in Big 12 contests and has recorded a double-double in seven conference matchups.

Christian Anderson complements the interior threat with elite playmaking and scoring. Leading the Big 12 with 7.5 assists per game and ranking fifth in scoring at 19.6 points, Anderson averages 18.0 points and 8.3 assists in league play.

His long-range shooting is a weapon, converting 43.6% from three and averaging 3.43 made threes per game. Key contributions also come from LeJuan Watts, who posted a 19-point, 13-rebound effort against Kansas. And Donovan Atwell, who leads the team with 77 made threes and averages 12.1 points per game.

Three-Point Firepower Defines the Offense

Texas Tech’s identity is built around the three-point shot. The Red Raiders lead the Big 12 with 11.4 made threes per game and rank second in the conference with a 38.6% three-point shooting percentage.

The team has set program and conference records this season, including making 17 threes in three separate games and 14 in a single half against Baylor. With 10 or more threes in 17 of 22 games, the Red Raiders consistently spread the floor and create high-efficiency scoring opportunities.

On defense, Tech allows 74.0 points per game, a contrast to West Virginia’s stingy defensive approach. This ranks second in the Big 12 by holding opponents to just 63.8 points per contest.

Sunday also brings a unique tactical subplot. Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland and West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge share a long professional history, having worked together for seven seasons at North Texas and Arkansas State. The duo combined for 155 wins, including a 2023 NIT Championship, and the familiarity between the coaching staffs adds intrigue to the matchup.

Following the trip to Morgantown, Texas Tech returns home to host Colorado on Wednesday, February 11, at 7 p.m. The Red Raiders then face a high-profile road challenge against No. 1 Arizona on Saturday, February 14, before meeting Arizona State on February 17.

