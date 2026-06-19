Texas Tech Football and Basketball Recruiting Rankings

Texas Tech has been busy in recruiting for football and basketball this calendar year.

Texas Tech's basketball transfer ranking is one of the lowest nationally for the Red Raiders this offseason in comparison to some of their other rankings.

The Red Raiders' 2027 high school recruiting ranking is very high, as Texas Tech is recruiting very well, being ranked No. 1 in the Big 12 with two five-star recruits as well as 10 four-star recruits as of June 19th.

The incoming 2026 high school basketball recruiting class is the lowest-ranked class for both basketball and football, as the Red Raiders only have two incoming freshmen signed and ready to join the basketball team for the 2026-27 season.

The incoming football recruiting class for high school is ranked much higher than the Red Raiders' basketball 2026 incoming class, as they are ranked in the top 20 nationally. They are ranked No. 1 out of all the Big 12 schools and have one five-star-ranked incoming freshman and six four-star-ranked players.

The 2026 Texas Tech football transfer class is ranked the highest among all of the Red Raider football and basketball high school and transfer recruiting classes for 2026 and 2027. Texas Tech had 21 transfers who will be playing for the Red Raiders this upcoming 2026 season.

247 Sports has Texas Tech's 2027 incoming high school football recruiting class ranked lower nationally than On3's current ranking. However, they are still ranked in the top eight by 247 Sports.

ESPN has the Texas Tech 2027 football recruiting class for high school players ranked No. 5 nationally.

Joey McGuire’s Texas Tech football team is still aggressive and Texas-centric in roster construction and finding unique avenues to build depth. They have been able to recruit better in 2026 and 2027 in comparison to the Raiders' men's basketball program. It is not to disrespect the recruiting of the Red Raider's basketball program but to signify how well the football team has been able to recruit the high school ranks as well as adding, key players via the transfer portal.

Texas Tech's men's basketball team, under head coach Grant McCasland, has a strategy of recruiting high-ceiling high school prospects mixed with experienced, gritty transfer portal targets. With the college basketball calendar, the 2026 and 2027 classes are the near- and mid-term future of the Red Raider program with a very strong foundation with key players like JT,, Toppin returning for next season.

In general, not everything has gone as planned for the Texas Tech football program, as one of the top overall transfer portal additions, Brendan Sorsby, is entering the NFL supplemental draft after much controversy and negative media attention has been focused on the Red Raiders' efforts to have him play in the upcoming football season.

On the basketball side, Texas Tech did not bring any of the high-profile transfers, with possibly the exception of Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, who transferred from UNLV this offseason. However, McCasland has a strong foundation returning and hasn't had to rely on the transfer portal as much as other programs in order to be successful for the 2026-27 season.

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