ESPN Analyst Says Video of Dan Hurley Lightly Headbutting Referee Is ‘Absolutely Nothing'

Dan Hurley did something odd in the final moments of UConn's Elite Eight win over Duke: He went forehead-to-forehead with referee Roger Ayers. Coaches and referees don't often press their foreheads together under any circumstances, which is why many people took note of the interaction when video began to circulate on Monday morning.

On Monday night, however, ESPN college basketball analyst and former coach Seth Greenberg blamed social media for making a big deal out of nothing because neither the referee nor the coach even remembered the moment happening.

"That situation right there? That is absolutely nothing," insisted Greenberg. "I talked to Roger today. He said, 'What are you talking about?' He literally didn't know what I was talking about. He said, 'Nothing happened. The ball went in. I was running back, they were celebrating, Danny leaned in and said something to me. I said something to him. It was absolutely nothing.'"

Seth Greenberg: "I talked to [Roger Ayers]... He said, 'What are you talking about?' He literally didn't know what I was talking about. He said, 'Nothing happened'... That was social media trying to create something out of nothing because of Dan Hurley's 'allegedly' reputation." pic.twitter.com/hsmp0AixR4 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 30, 2026

In the original video, Hurley looks quite happy following the game-winning shot. Then, his smile seems to disappear as Ayers motions for him to head back towards his bench area. Hurley then goes forehead-to-forehead with Ayers with his mouth closed the entire time.

Greenberg also said he spoke to Hurley, who didn't understand what was going on, either. Rather than allow for the possibility that Hurley was doing anything besides showing his respect by getting in Ayers's face, Greenberg blamed social media for "trying to create something out of nothing because of Dan Hurley's 'allegedly' reputation."

Greenberg even made sure to use dramatic finger quotes as if to suggest that Hurley... doesn't have a reputation? As if the UConn coach doesn't spend large portions of televised games screaming at officials, or occasionally doing something like this:

Dan Hurley made contact with John Gaffney as he was getting ejected 😳pic.twitter.com/JY8EPe2M54 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 7, 2026

Seth Davis, who works in-studio for Turner Sports, also weighed in, saying he thought it seemed like Hurley was "messing with a buddy more than intimidating a ref" and noting that Ayers is "known for his toughness and also sense of humor."

So that's two people going on record to say that Hurley couldn't have meant any harm because he and Ayers have a nice relationship. Apparently, the kind where they do so much close talking that something like this, in the middle of the most intense situation possible, barely registers.

Thankfully, it doesn't really matter now. UConn rolls on. Even if touching a referee is generally a no-no and a line you can't cross, no one was hurt. And I didn't see anyone suggest the Huskies vacate the win. Most people have just pointed out that this looks a lot like Dan Hurley acting like Dan Hurley. Can't we all agree on that much?

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