Texas Tech Men's Basketball Achieves New Program Record

Texas Tech men's basketball now ranks at No. 16 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll. The team's latest feat has extended its program record to 23 straight appearances in the AP Top 25.

Last week, the Red Raiders were ranked No. 13 before losing to Kansas at home. Now, the team has bounced back with the latest AP poll results.

Texas Tech also ranks No. 16 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. The Red Raiders earned lower rankings in the NCAA NET at No. 19 and No. 21 in the Kenpom ratings.

Other Big 12 schools on this week's AP Top 25 poll included the Kansas Jayhawks at No. 9 and BYU at No. 22.

The team's next matchup will be at home against Colorado at 7 p.m. at the United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders will then face No. 1 Arizona on the road Saturday.

The Red Raiders' highly-touted matchup in Tucson will be available to watch on ESPN College GameDay. Arizona ranks No. 1 on the AP Top 25, staying in the first-place slot for the ninth straight week.

How has Texas Tech Men's Basketball Performed Against Ranked Opponents This Season?

The Red Raiders are currently 3-5 against ranked opponents this season ahead of Saturday's contest against the Wildcats.

Texas Tech has a pair of top 10 victories this year against then-No. 3 Duke in December and then-No. 6 Houston just last month.

Now, the No. 16 squad will try and take down the best of the best, Arizona. The program is 2-7 all-time against No. 1 ranked opponents.

There's much excitement surrounding the Red Raiders, especially after a 2024-25 season that featured Texas Tech in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.

The program earned its highest preseason ranking at No. 10 in the AP Top 25 Preseason Poll this year. Now, the program is currently on its longest streak in the AP Top 25 with 23 consecutive appearances.

Red Raiders Off to Exciting Month of February

February has featured several highlights for the Red Raiders. To kick off the month, Texas Tech defeated then-No. 6 Houston in an 82-81 overtime thriller.

With the win over Houston, the Red Raiders had their best 10-game start to conference play in the Big 12.

All in all, Texas Tech has cemented themselves as a national contender this season with their high-powered offense and versatile defense. The Red Raiders average 82.3 points per game and have held 10 opponents under 60 points under head coach Grant McCasland.

The squad's ongoing appearance on the AP Top 25 poll is evidence of their success.

