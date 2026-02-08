Jordon Hudson Wears T-Shirt Taking Jab at Robert Kraft After Bill Belichick's HOF Snub

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick are seemingly taking shots at Robert Kraft after the two pillars of the Patriots’ two-decade dynasty were both snubbed from the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend.

While attending the North Carolina vs. Duke basketball game in Chapel Hill on Saturday afternoon, the 24-year-old girlfriend of Belichick—the Tar Heels' current head football coach—was seen wearing a T-shirt from Jupiter, Fla.'s Orchids of Asia Day Spa, the site of Kraft's infamous 2019 solicitation scandal.

Here’s a look, via TMZ:

Jordon Hudson wearing an Orchids of Asia t-shirt. | Photo via TMZ.

Kraft was among 25 individuals facing first-degree misdemeanor charges for soliciting prostitution after a high-profile sting at the massage parlor. The charges were later dropped.

Both Kraft and Belichick were shockingly snubbed by the Pro Football Hall of Fame this week, as neither received enough votes to secure enshrinement in Canton this summer. Kraft responded by publicly backing his longtime head coach with a statement of support—while Belichick has clearly decided to take a different route.

The two won six Super Bowl titles together with the Patriots between 2001 and 2018. The franchise will now look to win its seventh—this time led by coach Mike Vrabel—on Sunday against the Seahawks in Santa Clara.

