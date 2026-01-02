Chiefs vs. Raiders Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 18 (Believe in Kansas City One Last Time)
This has been a season from hell for the Kansas City Chiefs, but the good news is they have just one more regular-season game before they can finally enjoy a long offseason for the first time since 2014.
This has also been a disastrous season for the Las Vegas Raiders, but there is also a silver lining for them in that if they lose this Week 18 matchup, they'll officially be on the clock for the first pick in the 2026 draft.
Let's take a look at the odds and my final score prediction for this AFC West finale.
Chiefs vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Chiefs -5.5 (-115)
- Raiders +5.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Chiefs -270
- Raiders +220
Total
- OVER 36.5 (-110)
- UNDER 36.5 (-110)
Both the spread and total have remained steady in this game throughout the week.
Chiefs vs. Raiders Final Score Prediction
in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm laying the points with the Chiefs:
It's hard to back a team in Week 18 that's actively hoping to lose this game to get a better draft pick. Sure, the players themselves will play their hardest, but by sitting a healthy Maxx Crosby for the final two weeks, it's clear the people who run this franchise want them to lose this game. The Chiefs have little to play for either, but at least they aren't actively hoping to lose.
Not only are the Raiders arguably the worst team in the league, but now their management is setting them up to lose. That's a scary duo for any bettor brave enough to back them with their money. Give me the Chiefs.
When it comes to the total, I'm going to take the UNDER. The UNDER is 8-1 the last time the Chiefs have faced an AFC West opponent, and it's clear their offense has little juice left to close out the season.
Final score prediction: Chiefs 21, Raiders 13
