Texas Tech Men's Basketball Travels to Tempe to Take on Arizona State

Fresh off one of the most electric wins in program history, the No. 16 Texas Tech Red Raiders aren’t slowing down to celebrate. They’re headed west to Tempe, Arizona, to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils this Tuesday, February 17, 2026. The matchup is set for 9 p.m. MST at Desert Financial Arena. And fans can catch all the action nationally on ESPN2 or tune in via Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

Texas Tech Men's Basketball is About to Show Momentum on the Road Test

With a 19-6 overall record and 9-3 in Big 12 play, the Red Raiders are tied for third in the conference alongside Kansas and Iowa State. Meanwhile, Arizona State, sitting at 13-12 overall and 4-8 in the Big 12, is eager to defend its home court and play spoiler. The stakes are high for Texas Tech to maintain the momentum from one of the most thrilling wins in recent memory.

Staying out West for a late one on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/iA6RirYdE9 — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) February 16, 2026

Texas Tech enters this game riding a wave of confidence following its incredible upset of No. 1 Arizona. That 78-75 overtime victory at McKale Center was nothing short of historic. Down seven points with just over three minutes remaining, JT Toppin sparked a comeback with a hook shot and clutch free throws. Donovan Atwell added three late points from downtown, pushing Tech into overtime. That's where Toppin scored the first three baskets, and Atwell nailed a late dagger to secure the win.

Coach Grant McCasland highlighted the team’s resilience after the game. That grit and determination set the tone heading into Tempe, but Big 12 road environments are notoriously tough. Arizona State is looking to take advantage, and the Red Raiders know this matchup won’t be easy.

The Red Raiders’ offensive surge has been powered by two standout stars. With that, they both are in the Wooden Award Top 20 conversation. JT Toppin, the reigning Big 12 Player of the Year, is the only player in the country averaging a double-double with 21.9 points and 11 rebounds per game. His ability to dominate inside the paint has been a nightmare for opponents all season. And his performance against Arizona cemented his status as one of the nation’s premier big men.

Christian Anderson, Tech’s sophomore guard, serves as the engine of the offense. He averages 19.1 points and ranks third nationally with 7.7 assists per game. Against Arizona, he scored 19 points and dished eight assists, efficiently balancing scoring and playmaking to keep the Red Raiders in control.

Donovan Atwell, the team’s sharpshooting junior forward, also played a critical role. He connected on three 3-pointers in the Arizona upset. The athlete is also currently leading the team with 90 made triples on 44.6% shooting. Atwell is chasing Cory Carr’s single-season program record of 94 threes, adding another layer of excitement to the Red Raiders’ lineup.

Let's See Where Texas Tech Stands by the Numbers

The Red Raiders’ performance this season has been nothing short of historic. They are 3-2 against top 10 opponents. That includes signature wins over No. 1 Arizona, No. 3 Duke, and No. 6 Houston. They lead Arizona State in key metrics, including points per game (82.3 to 78.5), rebounds (34.1 to 29.2), and assists (16.2 to 14.2). Their perimeter shooting remains elite at 39.1%, a stark contrast to the Sun Devils’ 31.4% from deep.

Arizona State, however, is far from an easy matchup. The Sun Devils rely on Maurice Odum, who averages 17.2 points and 6.2 assists per game. Their rotation is limited to eight players due to health issues.

However, they are a dangerous "trap" team in Tempe, particularly with interior defense anchored by Massamba Diop, who averages 2.1 blocks per game. Toppin will face a physical battle inside, and the Red Raiders know this game demands focus from tip-off.

As Texas Tech lands in the desert, the challenge is clear: avoid a let-down after the emotional high of upsetting No. 1 Arizona. With JT Toppin’s dominant interior play, Christian Anderson’s scoring and facilitation, and Donovan Atwell’s long-range firepower, the Red Raiders have all the tools to conquer Arizona State on the road. A win in Tempe would not only strengthen their hold on the Big 12 top spots but also continue the narrative of a team that thrives pretty much on resilience.

