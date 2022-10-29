Skip to main content

Texas Tech C Fardaws Aimaq Named to Abdul Jabbar Award Watchlist

Texas Tech center Fardaws Aimaq has been named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award watch list for 2023

Texas Tech center Fardwas Aimaq has been making headlines for quite some time now. The two-time WAC Defensive Player of the Year sent shockwaves through the Big 12 with his decision to transfer from Utah Valley to Tech this April. Now, he's been named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award watch list for the upcoming 2022-2023 season.

The Abdul-Jabbar Award is given to the nation's top center each year and Aimaq has as good a shot at winning it as any of the 20 players on this year's watch list. The transfer big man is coming off a monster junior campaign that saw him rack up 27 double-doubles, third most in the country. Fans and experts alike will be eager to see how his game transitions to the larger, more competitive Big 12 conference. 

Aimaq posted a career best in scoring last season, notching 18.9 points per game. Tech's going to need every one of those buckets this year after losing nearly all of their production from last season. Aimaq should also be a force on the boards, having led the. nation in rebounds for 2020-2021 with 15.0 per game. If he puts up a stat line like that for the Red Raiders, he could be bringing home the Abdul-Jabbar Award this spring.

Tech fans can do their part by participating in Fan Voting, presented by Dell Technologies, in each of the three rounds beginning today Oct. 28. In January, the list will be narrowed to 10 players and then in February to five finalists. In March, the finalists will be presented to Abdul-Jabbar and the Hall of Fame's selection committee where a winner will be selected. 

Cast your vote, find more information and get the latest updates on the award at hoophallawards.com. To keep track of Aimaq's progress and the award watch list follow @hoophall and #KareemAward on Twitter and Instagram.

