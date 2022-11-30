Red Raiders Men's Hoops vs. Georgetown Hoyas: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-2) return home from the Maui Jim Invitational to take on the Georgetown Hoyas (4-3), looking to get themselves back in the win column after a 1-2 trip to Maui.

They started their season 3-0 and looked dominant out of the gate, cruising to relatively easy wins. However, their struggles with higher-quality opponents were rather obvious in Maui.

Against Creighton and Ohio State, both of which will compete for conference titles, the Red Raiders were inconsistent and unable to secure a win. Yes, they handled Louisville, but as Louisville continues to lose that win looks less and less impressive.

Meanwhile, the Hoyas will face their stiffest test of the season so far on Wednesday against the Red Raiders. Leading the way for the Hoyas is guard Primo Spears, who is averaging 16.9 points and 1.6 assists per game.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Red Raiders' matchup against the Hoyas on Wednesday evening:

WHAT: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Georgetown Hoyas

WHEN: Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. CT

WHERE: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas

TV/STREAMING ESPN+

LISTEN: Texas Tech Sports Network

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Texas Tech -16.5 (-118), Georgetown Hoyas +16.5 (-110)

TOTAL: 137.5 (o -110, u -118)

MONEYLINE: Texas Tech -2,000; Georgetown +900

