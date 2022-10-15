Red Raiders Basketball Programs to Host 'Monday Night Madness'

The Texas Tech Red Raiders men's and women's basketball programs have planned a joint event to entertain students and fans on Monday, Oct. 24 at United Supermarkets Arena.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. for Monday Night Madness, a free event to help showcase both the men's and women's Red Raiders basketball teams in preparation for the 2022-23 season.

At 8 p.m., the Red Raiders and Lady Raiders will be introduced to fans before both teams play in short scrimmages. There will also be a dunk contest featuring players from both the women's and men's programs.

The singing of the Matador song will occur after the dunk competition, and then selected members from both teams will sign autographs on the concourse, and a photo station will be available at 9 p.m. inside Club Red.

In addition to the dunk contest and autograph sessions, other student-athletes and coaches from other programs will play a part in the celebration of Texas Tech Athletics.

The men's program is preparing for its second year under coach Mark Adams with high expectations.

Adams' first season was a success for the Red Raiders, finishing with an overall record of 27-10, going 12-6 in conference play. Following up on that success, though, will be easier said than done for the Red Raiders.

The Lady Raiders are coming off an 11-19 season that saw them lose in the first round of the Big 12 tournament to Oklahoma State. Coach Krista Gerlich and the team hope to improve on that in 2022-23.



The Big 12 is arguably the best conference in college basketball, with games between conference foes commonly being slugfests that go down to the wire. As a result, there is no real way to predict who will finish where in the standings once the dust settles come March.

