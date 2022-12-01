Five Red Raiders Score in Double Figures as Texas Tech Tops Georgetown

Texas Tech moved to 5-2 on Wednesday after a 79-65 win over the Georgetown Hoyas. Tech was anchored by strong guard play as backcourt mates De'Vion Harmon and Jaylon Tyson scored 18 points each in the game. It's a good sign for the Red Raiders, who came into the season looking like they'd rely solely on their big men. That front court wasn't absent, though. Led by forwards Daniel Batcho and Kevin Obanor, the skyscrapers pulled their weight as well in Wednesday's win and Tech finished with five players scoring in double figures.

Leading the way, of course, were Harmon and Tyson, who did more than just score in the contest. Tyson recorded nine rebounds and shot 80-percent from beyond the arc (4/5) and 70-percent overall (7/10) on the night. Harmon added four steals and two assists to his game-leading 18 points.

Just behind the dynamic backcourt duo was forward Daniel Batcho, who posted a double-double against the Hoyas with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Batcho has proven to be a reliable force underneath in the absence of highly touted transfer big man Fardaws Aimaq. Batcho got some help from Obanor, who put in 11 points and six rebounds of his ow while making five of six free throws. The scoring was rounded out by freshman guard Pop Isaacs, who added ten points to the victory.

The victory extends Texas tech's home win streak to four as the Red Raiders are undefeated on their own court this season. It seems that they're starting to find their identity as well. Obanor and Batcho are the foundation up front, and Aimaq will only increase their prowess underneath the basket. But the guard picture is starting to take shape in Lubbock, Texas too.

Harmon and Isaacs have begun to develop into true playmakers, able to get a basket in one-on-one situations or find the open teammate. Tyson is one of the best shooters in the conference, averaging over 46-percent accuracy from three-point land. With weapons beginning to emerge all over the court, the sky's the limit for this Texas Tech team.

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want The Latest in Breaking News and Insider Information on the Red Raiders? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

Want Even More Texas TechRed Raiders News? Check Out the SI.com Team Page Here